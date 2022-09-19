NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Related
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
WATCH: Video emerges of Raiders fan striking Kyler Murray in the face
Video has emerged of the of the incident that occurred Sunday between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and a Raiders fan following the Arizona’s 29-23 victory Sunday in Las Vegas. While celebrating the 29-23 overtime win, Murray was high-fiving fans in the front row of Allegiant Stadium — when a...
3 Biggest Raiders’ Disappointments From NFL Week 2
Well, that was something yesterday. The only thought Las Vegas Raiders fans will have after this weekend’s abomination will be to try and figure out the quickest way to erase that game from their memory. The Raiders started off about as well as possible. They led 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 as the third quarter came to a close. That absolutely did not last, and they lost 29-23 in overtime. Here are the Raiders’ three biggest disappointments from this week’s loss.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's 49ers Quarterback News
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Benkert worked out with the Niners on Tuesday following the season-ending ankle injury for Trey Lance this past weekend. Through stints as a backup for the Atlanta Falcons and...
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
New England Patriots trade OT Justin Herron to Las Vegas Raiders
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have traded offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting Herron with his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in the trade, while Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick go to...
Raiders Try to Avoid First 0-3 Start Since 2018
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 4-0 preseason record was promising, but obviously meaningless since they have lost their first two games of the 2022 regular season despite high hopes at the start of Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach of the Silver and Black. The last time the...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams News
The San Francisco 49ers are built to win now. And according to Steve Wyche via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the LA Rams feel San Francisco has a much better chance now that Jimmy Garoppolo is back behind center. Per Kleiman, "People in the Rams locker room believe that the 49ers...
Josh McDaniels Review of Raiders Loss to the Cardinals
Moments ago, Josh McDaniels delivered a complete reflection on the Las Vegas Raiders loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and we have it for you.
Cardinals Defeat Raiders 29-23 In Overtime
The Arizona Cardinals came back from 20 points down Sunday afternoon to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 29-23. The Cardinals move to 1-1 whereas the Raiders fall to 0-2. Let’s take a deeper dive into this matchup and what it may mean for both of these teams in the future.
Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr says he is 'much more comfortable' but still adapting to coach Josh McDaniels' system
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr, whose quarterback rating has dropped precipitously the past four times the team has changed offensive playcallers, acknowledged Wednesday that he is still getting accustomed to first-year coach Josh McDaniels' system. "I feel so much more comfortable than I did, like, a...
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
