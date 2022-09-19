ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens

Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
TRAFFIC
Axios

Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall

The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
RETAIL
The Hill

Gas prices rise slightly after months of declines

The national average price of gasoline rose slightly Wednesday, ending a streak of months of decline after soaring to its highest levels ever over the summer. AAA reported the average gas price on Wednesday is $3.681 per gallon, up from Tuesday’s average of $3.674. Gas prices have consistently dropped since the average peaked above $5 per gallon in June.
TRAFFIC
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Traffic
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Still Falling (But That May Change Soon)

Gasoline prices are on the longest downward streak since 2015, but the reprieve could soon be over. Gasoline prices have fallen for 14 consecutive weeks with the national average price of gasoline surpassing 2018’s record decline, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
TRAFFIC
NBC News

The gas price decline ends its streak at 98 days amid hurricanes and war

The average cost of gas in the U.S. inched up by a penny Wednesday, ending a 98-consecutive-day streak of declining prices, AAA.com said. The current average for regular gas climbed to $3.68, up from $3.67 Tuesday. Wide geographic ranges in those prices remain, AAA.com data shows, with most Western states well above $4 a gallon, while states in the southeast hover just above $3 a gallon.
TRAFFIC
Lootpress

After 99 days in decline, price for gasoline up a penny

After 99 consecutive days of declining gasoline prices, the cost for a gallon edged a penny higher Wednesday. The national average price rose to about $3.68 per gallon, according to the AAA, but prices have been in steady decline. Wednesday’s average is lower than the week-ago average of $3.70 per gallon and well below last month’s average of $3.90 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Gas Market Rollercoaster Ride Far from Over

It’s an understatement to say that U.S. gas markets have had a whirlwind year, but the rollercoaster ride is far from over as winter beckons. That’s what Rystad Energy Analyst Ade Allen said in a market note sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, adding that high gas prices are expected to stick around for a while.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fuel prices fall to lowest level since mid-May

Fuel prices at UK forecourts have fallen to the lowest level since mid-May.Figures published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show a litre of petrol cost an average of 165.5p on Monday, while diesel was 181.1p per litre.They are the lowest prices since May 16, coinciding with a fall in wholesale costs due to a drop in oil prices.The highest average fuel prices for the year so far were recorded on July 4, when petrol was 191.6p per litre and diesel was 199.2p per litre.Since then, the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family petrol car...
TRAFFIC
Traffic
Gas Price
freightwaves.com

After another decline, benchmark diesel price again below $5 per gallon

The benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges is back below $5 per gallon. According to the Energy Information Administration of the Department of Energy, the average retail diesel price in the U.S. last week was $4.964 per gallon, a decline of 6.9 cents from the prior week. It marked the 13th decline in the past 14 weeks.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

More homebuilders lower prices as sentiment falls for ninth straight month

Homebuilder sentiment in September fell 3 points to 46 in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. Anything below 50 is considered negative. Nearly a quarter of builders reported lowering prices as rates surged. Higher costs for land, labor and materials have made it harder for builders...
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 20, 2022

WTI crude oil might be in for a reversal from its slide, as the commodity price is completing a double bottom pattern on its short-term time frame. Price has yet to test the neckline around $90 per barrel. A break above this resistance could set off a climb that’s the...
TRAFFIC

