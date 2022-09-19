Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
Bailey Blood
Bailey Blood returns to the Kansas Rowing staff for the 2022-23 season as Boathouse Manager. She previously spent time in Lawrence as a student-athlete and graduate assistant for the Kansas Rowing program. Blood returns to Kansas after spending last season as the first assistant coach and operations coordinator for the...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Kansas Pushes No. 1 Texas to First Five Set Match of the Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team put up a fight against No. 1 Texas, but would drop 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-9) on Wednesday evening in their first Big 12 match of the season. KU drops to 10-3 (0-1 Big 12) while Texas continues their win streak...
kuathletics.com
⛳ Jayhawks Place Ninth at “Mo” Morial Invitational
BRYAN, Texas – Kansas sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 1-under 71 in her final round as the Jayhawks women’s golf team finished ninth at the “Mo” Morial on Tuesday at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan, Texas. Kansas entered the final day in 10th spot and...
Kansas Coach Leipold Addresses ‘Flattering’ Job Rumors
The Jayhawks have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2009.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas vs. Duke: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and Duke Blue Devils. Saturday, September 24, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; David Booth Memorial Stadium; Lawrence, Kansas. TV: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner) Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, David Lawrence, Brandon McAnderson) Records: Kansas...
kuathletics.com
⛳ Ebner Shoots Career Low in First Round at the “Mo” Morial
BRYAN, Texas – Behind a career-low 5-under 67 by sophomore Johanna Ebner in the opening round, Kansas women’s golf is tied for 11th place after two rounds at the “Mo” Morial Invitational at the Traditions Golf Club on Monday in Bryan, Texas. The 14-team tournament field...
Duke football: This guy should make you nervous about playing Kansas
He’s quick and elusive when running, and has an accurate arm. He makes things happen and is the catalyst for a Kansas offense averaging over fifty points in their first three games. Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels is going to be a handful for the defense of Duke football. A...
kuathletics.com
Kansas Rowing Announces Fall Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing coach Carrie Cook-Callen has announced the schedule for the team’s fall 2022 campaign. The schedule includes two away races and a home race to close the season. The season kicks off in Oklahoma City, Okla., at the Head of the Oklahoma race on...
Kansas vs. Missouri: Game time set for HyVee Hoops Border Showdown
The 2022 NCAA champion Kansas Jayhawks are headed across the border to continue their rivalry with the Missouri Tigers and game time is now set.
kuathletics.com
👟 Chandler Gibbens Named Big 12 Runner of the Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior Chandler Gibbens was named Big 12 Male Runner of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 20th, for his performance at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational this past weekend. Gibbens finished second overall in the men’s 8K with a time of 24:10.8, helping the Jayhawks finish third...
KU football expects sellout for Saturday’s game against Duke
KU football says it's sold nearly 40,000 tickets to Saturday's football game against the Duke Blue Devils in Lawrence, Kansas.
kuathletics.com
Hunter Lomshek
Hunter Lomshek joined the Williams Education Fund team in August 2022 as a development intern. Lomshek will be with the Williams Fund for four months while he finishes his undergraduate work at the University of Kansas. Lomshek’s day-to-day duties at the Williams Fund consist of assisting in donor relations, annual...
WATCH: Goodyear blimp buzzes Kansas capitol building
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s big, it’s blue and it may be flying somewhere near you. The Goodyear Blimp has been spotted in Lawrence and Topeka recently with appearances at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the state capital building. For many locals, this is a rare occasion that has been causing a stir on […]
kuathletics.com
Justin Roberts
Justin Roberts joined the Williams Education Fund team in August 2022 as a development specialist. Roberts will work with the Williams Fund for the 2022 school year. Justin comes to Lawrence after playing college basketball at Niagara University and receiving his master’s degree in Sports Management. Though he is working at the University of Kansas, he is working as an independent contractor through the McLendon Foundation as a fellow.
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
WIBW
2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
WIBW
Harvesters Distribution Center relocating to Lawrence in 2024
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, currently located in downtown Topeka, will be moving to a new location in the spring of 2024. Harvesters is vacating its current Topeka facility because the building will be demolished as part of the infrastructure project to replace the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct. Officials said Harvesters must be out of their existing facility by June of 2024.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
KCTV 5
Royals CEO John Sherman to hold press conference at 2 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. KCTV5 will stream the press conference live here. The Royals have 14 games remaining this season. They are currently 59-89.
