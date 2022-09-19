ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

kuathletics.com

Bailey Blood

Bailey Blood returns to the Kansas Rowing staff for the 2022-23 season as Boathouse Manager. She previously spent time in Lawrence as a student-athlete and graduate assistant for the Kansas Rowing program. Blood returns to Kansas after spending last season as the first assistant coach and operations coordinator for the...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⛳ Jayhawks Place Ninth at “Mo” Morial Invitational

BRYAN, Texas – Kansas sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 1-under 71 in her final round as the Jayhawks women’s golf team finished ninth at the “Mo” Morial on Tuesday at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan, Texas. Kansas entered the final day in 10th spot and...
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas vs. Duke: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and Duke Blue Devils. Saturday, September 24, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; David Booth Memorial Stadium; Lawrence, Kansas. TV: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner) Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, David Lawrence, Brandon McAnderson) Records: Kansas...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⛳ Ebner Shoots Career Low in First Round at the “Mo” Morial

BRYAN, Texas – Behind a career-low 5-under 67 by sophomore Johanna Ebner in the opening round, Kansas women’s golf is tied for 11th place after two rounds at the “Mo” Morial Invitational at the Traditions Golf Club on Monday in Bryan, Texas. The 14-team tournament field...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Kansas Rowing Announces Fall Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing coach Carrie Cook-Callen has announced the schedule for the team’s fall 2022 campaign. The schedule includes two away races and a home race to close the season. The season kicks off in Oklahoma City, Okla., at the Head of the Oklahoma race on...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

👟 Chandler Gibbens Named Big 12 Runner of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior Chandler Gibbens was named Big 12 Male Runner of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 20th, for his performance at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational this past weekend. Gibbens finished second overall in the men’s 8K with a time of 24:10.8, helping the Jayhawks finish third...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Hunter Lomshek

Hunter Lomshek joined the Williams Education Fund team in August 2022 as a development intern. Lomshek will be with the Williams Fund for four months while he finishes his undergraduate work at the University of Kansas. Lomshek’s day-to-day duties at the Williams Fund consist of assisting in donor relations, annual...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Goodyear blimp buzzes Kansas capitol building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s big, it’s blue and it may be flying somewhere near you. The Goodyear Blimp has been spotted in Lawrence and Topeka recently with appearances at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the state capital building. For many locals, this is a rare occasion that has been causing a stir on […]
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Justin Roberts

Justin Roberts joined the Williams Education Fund team in August 2022 as a development specialist. Roberts will work with the Williams Fund for the 2022 school year. Justin comes to Lawrence after playing college basketball at Niagara University and receiving his master’s degree in Sports Management. Though he is working at the University of Kansas, he is working as an independent contractor through the McLendon Foundation as a fellow.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3

TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Harvesters Distribution Center relocating to Lawrence in 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, currently located in downtown Topeka, will be moving to a new location in the spring of 2024. Harvesters is vacating its current Topeka facility because the building will be demolished as part of the infrastructure project to replace the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct. Officials said Harvesters must be out of their existing facility by June of 2024.
TOPEKA, KS

