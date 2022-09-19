Justin Roberts joined the Williams Education Fund team in August 2022 as a development specialist. Roberts will work with the Williams Fund for the 2022 school year. Justin comes to Lawrence after playing college basketball at Niagara University and receiving his master’s degree in Sports Management. Though he is working at the University of Kansas, he is working as an independent contractor through the McLendon Foundation as a fellow.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO