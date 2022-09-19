Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season
LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
Herald-Journal
Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck
Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
Layton High School student stabs classmate
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
kvnutalk
Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
Roy father of six remembered after being hit, killed on motorcycle
A family in Roy is remembering a husband and father of six children who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday.
KSLTV
Layton High parents wish communication from school during lockout came faster
KSL TV messaged with and spoke to several parents who shared concerns and questions over how the school chose to inform parents of what was going on, and when. Lunchtime at Layton High Tuesday turned frantic when an announcement came over the PA system that everyone was going into lockout.
ksl.com
1 dead, 1 critical after crash in Logan
LOGAN — One person was killed and one was critically injured early Thursday in a crash in Logan, troopers said. The crash happened on U.S. 91 in the area of 3700 South and involved six or seven vehicles, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. Both directions of U.S....
KSLTV
Can the 70-year-old landmark Kitty Pappas Steakhouse sign be saved?
WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross man is putting out a plea to save a 70-year landmark — an old neon sign that could soon be shut off for good. The Kitty Pappas Steakhouse shut down last June. It will soon be gone. Still, George Pappas is hopeful the huge neon sign will remain.
Davis County mom raising awareness about rare tumor based on personal experience
A Davis county mom is raising awareness about a condition that has impacted her life since 1996. All those years ago, DeAnn Sorensen noticed a large lump behind one of her knees.
ksl.com
Judge finds Clearfield man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN — A Clearfield man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted by a 2nd...
Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash identified
A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a car Monday morning in Roy. The crash happened sometime before 7:30 a.m. at 4800 South and 1900 West.
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
KSLTV
‘Very violent’: Davis District warns parents of inappropriate images, video being shared at school
FARMINGTON, Utah — The principal at Farmington Junior High is asking parents for help. “We’ve had a rash of images and videos shared on iPhones through AirDrop that are not school appropriate,” Principal Ben Hill said in a phone message to parents on Wednesday. Hill told parents...
'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake
Phragmites have only been around the Great Salt Lake ecosystem for a few decades, but they cause a lot of problems.
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden crash requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from a vehicle involved in crash Monday afternoon in South Ogden. Crews from several agencies responded about 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 4440 S....
Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston
Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
Gephardt Daily
2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office. The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.
KSLTV
Utah man arrested after allegedly hitting school bus driver, threatening to kill passengers
SUNSET, Utah — A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he hit a school bus driver and then threatened to kill him and the rest of the passengers on board. Barry Gene Bambrough was arrested and booked into jail on charges of:. assault on a peace officer...
KSLTV
Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
ksl.com
From grocery bagger to CEO: How Rancho Markets founder grew a chain from scratch
CLEARFIELD — Being a CEO hasn't kept Eli Madrigal from having a hand in even the smallest part of her business. Whether it's sampling a new ice cream flavor, meeting with vendors, straightening a price sign on a box of produce, or organizing the logistics of a new store — the Rancho Markets CEO and founder does it all.
