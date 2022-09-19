ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season

LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck

Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Layton High School student stabs classmate

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
LAYTON, UT
kvnutalk

Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
City
Logan, UT
ksl.com

1 dead, 1 critical after crash in Logan

LOGAN — One person was killed and one was critically injured early Thursday in a crash in Logan, troopers said. The crash happened on U.S. 91 in the area of 3700 South and involved six or seven vehicles, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. Both directions of U.S....
LOGAN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Unlv#American#Utah State
Idaho State Journal

Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston

Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
PRESTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Sports
Gephardt Daily

2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s

FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office. The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy