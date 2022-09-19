Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...

PRESTON, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO