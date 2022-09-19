ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays

By John Brice
footballscoop.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Dexter Bland
2d ago

has too be better and harder on the defence when a Q makes changes quickly instead of staring at the sideline giving the D time to get setup. teach the Q to read the D and make the call.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
herosports.com

Jackson State: Among The Most Exciting Teams In College Football

Jackson State may not be the No. 1 team in the FCS polls, although we’re not sure any of the heavyweights would relish playing them. On the other hand, the Tigers may be one of the most entertaining teams, not only in FCS but all of college football. This is a team with flash and dash, and for those counting the turnstiles, making plenty of cash.
JACKSON, MS
footballscoop.com

Several candidates could win at Arizona State... Deion Sanders might be the best choice

To be clear, Deion Sanders’s message was strictly about what he has been and is building at Jackson State. Let there be no misappropriation nor any quoting out of context. As Sanders, Jackson State’s second-year head coach who’s generated a prodigious 14-2 ledger through his first two fall campaigns and catalyzed unprecedented attention on his and fellow HBCU football teams, elaborated Monday on his big-picture philosophy for building the Tigers’ program, it resonated that such an outlook likewise would be optimal at Arizona State.
TEMPE, AZ
gojsutigers.com

Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors

For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
WAPT

Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
wsiu.org

Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tigers
madisoncountyjournal.com

Local tapped as Holmes chief

Canton native Da’Varius Jackson recently joined the Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus as the new police chief. He comes to Holmes after eight years working for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police department. A Holmes alumnus, Jackson earned an Associate of Arts from the college and played...
CANTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)

Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
thesource.com

Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi

On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

1 injured in shooting at Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning. According to police, Charles Blackman, 20, was sleeping in a white Honda Accord while he and his girlfriend waited for their food at the Waffle House on Highway 18. While he slept, someone drove by at about 3:30 a.m. and fired shots into the car, striking him in both legs.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy