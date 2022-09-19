Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays

Read full article on original website
Dexter Bland
2d ago
has too be better and harder on the defence when a Q makes changes quickly instead of staring at the sideline giving the D time to get setup. teach the Q to read the D and make the call.
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
herosports.com
Jackson State: Among The Most Exciting Teams In College Football
Jackson State may not be the No. 1 team in the FCS polls, although we’re not sure any of the heavyweights would relish playing them. On the other hand, the Tigers may be one of the most entertaining teams, not only in FCS but all of college football. This is a team with flash and dash, and for those counting the turnstiles, making plenty of cash.
footballscoop.com
Several candidates could win at Arizona State... Deion Sanders might be the best choice
To be clear, Deion Sanders’s message was strictly about what he has been and is building at Jackson State. Let there be no misappropriation nor any quoting out of context. As Sanders, Jackson State’s second-year head coach who’s generated a prodigious 14-2 ledger through his first two fall campaigns and catalyzed unprecedented attention on his and fellow HBCU football teams, elaborated Monday on his big-picture philosophy for building the Tigers’ program, it resonated that such an outlook likewise would be optimal at Arizona State.
Jackson State Announces Improvements to Fans Game Day Experience
Jackson State athletics will take a proactive approach in handling health and safety concerns following the Grambling game incidents.
gojsutigers.com
Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors
For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
JSU’s Wilkerson Earns SWAC Honor, Says Payton Has Been His Role Model
Jackson State football sophomore running back Sy’veon Wilkerson has been named SWAC Newcomer of the Week for the second week in a row. The Chicago native says he grew up as a Bears fan, watching Walter Payton highlights. Now, he’s the running back at JSU, just like his role model was.
Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State
Mikey Williams says he wants to take a visit to Jackson State. The five-star prospect has been eyeing HBCUs for years. The post Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAPT
Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph’s Family Attends Tunnel Naming Ceremony At Jackson State University
Young Dolph’s name will now live on forever at the Jackson State University campus. Key Glock and Dolph’s family attended a ceremony at JSU over the weekend that saw the school’s football team unveil a new tunnel dedicated to Dolph that the team will now use to enter the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on game days.
Mississippi high school football player dies in early morning wreck with tractor-trailer
A Mississippi high school football player died early Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer. Isaiah Strickland, of Louin, 17, died in a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena. School officials at Raleigh High School said Strickland was a player on the school football...
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
wsiu.org
Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
The Crisis In Jackson, Mississippi Ain’t About Water, It’s About Whiteness
This here is injustice in the highest order.
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Local tapped as Holmes chief
Canton native Da’Varius Jackson recently joined the Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus as the new police chief. He comes to Holmes after eight years working for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police department. A Holmes alumnus, Jackson earned an Associate of Arts from the college and played...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)
Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
thesource.com
Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi
On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
WAPT
1 injured in shooting at Jackson Waffle House
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning. According to police, Charles Blackman, 20, was sleeping in a white Honda Accord while he and his girlfriend waited for their food at the Waffle House on Highway 18. While he slept, someone drove by at about 3:30 a.m. and fired shots into the car, striking him in both legs.
