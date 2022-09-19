ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WSPA 7News

S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 20. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (18) 2. Byrnes 3. Hillcrest (1) 4. Dorman 5. Sumter 6. River Bluff 7. Fort Dorchester 8. White Knoll 9. Lexington 10. Summerville  Others receiving votes: Gaffney, […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Troy Messenger

County volleyball teams compete in area action

On Tuesday night, all high school volleyball teams in The Messenger’s coverage area were in action with Pike Lib, Charles Henderson and Goshen picking up area wins, while Pike County dropped an area match. The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday in...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
The Greeneville Sun

Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens

On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN
North West
WJHL

NE TN teams maintain rankings in latest AP prep poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams remained ranked in this week’s Associated Press prep football poll, but only one moved up or down the rankings as the rest held on to their spots. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett swapped positions with Germantown, moving down to No. 5 from No. 4 last week. The Indians […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wdhn.com

High School JV Volleyball: Houston Academy vs Dothan

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday night in junior varsity volleyball,. Houston Academy took on the Wolves of Dothan. Dothan beat the Eagles to the tune of 25-22, 25-23. since JV plays the best of three sets. While Dothan was up one set to none the Riders didn’t...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#West Point#New Hope#American Football#Highschoolsports#Oxford#Lawrence Co#Madison Academy#Madison Co#Decatur Heritage

