S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 20. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (18) 2. Byrnes 3. Hillcrest (1) 4. Dorman 5. Sumter 6. River Bluff 7. Fort Dorchester 8. White Knoll 9. Lexington 10. Summerville Others receiving votes: Gaffney, […]
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville remains No. 1; JC second in Super 7 poll
Pikeville was a unanimous No. 1 following the Panthers 48-13 victory over then No. 2 Belfry on Friday night. The Panthers moved to 2-2 with the win. Both losses came to state powers Corbin and Covington Catholic. Johnson Central (3-2) moved up to No. 2 after an impressive home win...
Troy Messenger
County volleyball teams compete in area action
On Tuesday night, all high school volleyball teams in The Messenger’s coverage area were in action with Pike Lib, Charles Henderson and Goshen picking up area wins, while Pike County dropped an area match. The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday in...
Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens
On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
NE TN teams maintain rankings in latest AP prep poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams remained ranked in this week’s Associated Press prep football poll, but only one moved up or down the rankings as the rest held on to their spots. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett swapped positions with Germantown, moving down to No. 5 from No. 4 last week. The Indians […]
Statement Game for the Calhoun County Tournament
Anniston, AL – Donoho rallies to beat Alexandria in three sets in matchup of Calhoun County Tournament top seeds. Donoho 2, Gadsden City 0 (25-5, 25-12) Alexandria 2, Gadsden City 0 (25-12, 25-18)
wdhn.com
High School JV Volleyball: Houston Academy vs Dothan
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday night in junior varsity volleyball,. Houston Academy took on the Wolves of Dothan. Dothan beat the Eagles to the tune of 25-22, 25-23. since JV plays the best of three sets. While Dothan was up one set to none the Riders didn’t...
WJCL
High School Softball Highlights and Scores for Wednesday, Sept. 21
BROOKLET, Ga. — High school softball highlights and final scores from Wednesday, September 21.
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
