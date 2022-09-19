Read full article on original website
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'
Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats are unlikely to hold House majority in midterms
Even after a run of special election victories and encouraging polls, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has issued a pessimistic prediction for House Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections. In comments reported by Punchbowl News, Mr Schumer told Senate colleagues at a restaurant dinner that were the midterms to...
Kamala Harris says she 'can't wait' to end Senate filibuster if Democrats win seats in midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris said over Saturday that she "can't wait" to cast her vote to end the "archaic" Senate filibuster in order to advance measures that protect abortion at a federal level and implement voting reform legislation. Harris' remarks came during a speech at the Democratic National Committee's summer...
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
U.S. Senate Democrats could link same-sex marriage, gov't funding bills -source
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate could add language protecting gay marriage rights to a stopgap measure to keep the federal government funded and running, in a bill that will need Republican support for passage, a Democratic source said on Tuesday.
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
U.S. House Democrats in the dark about Schumer-Manchin permitting deal, Hoyer says
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats do not know the details of a deal between top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin to include changes on permitting for energy projects in a stopgap government funding bill, Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
2022 midterm election news as Democrats, Republicans race to November
The stage is set for the November midterms after the three states held the final nominating contests of the 2022 cycle. Republicans and Democrats will spend the next eight weeks making their case to voters ahead of the November 8 election. Coverage for this event has ended. Pinned. President Joe...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
Trump calls McConnell an ‘absolute Loser’
Former President Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday, calling him an “absolute Loser” and accusing him of giving Democrats “everything they want.”. Trump’s comments are the latest in a series of disparaging condemnations that he has made toward the Senate Republican leader.
eenews.net
Kigali climate treaty clears Senate hurdle
The Senate cleared a procedural hurdle Tuesday afternoon before moving to ratify the international climate deal to phase down the use of potent greenhouse gases stemming from refrigerants and air conditioning units. The chamber voted 64-30 to close debate on the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which targets hydrofluorocarbons...
Trump controversy sparks scramble for McConnell, Senate GOP
Senate Republicans are scrambling to play defense two months before Election Day because of the embarrassing revelation that the FBI seized dozens of classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Republican senators want to talk about Biden’s economic record and inflation but instead are being barraged by questions...
