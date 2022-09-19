ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'

Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
Trump calls McConnell an ‘absolute Loser’

Former President Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday, calling him an “absolute Loser” and accusing him of giving Democrats “everything they want.”. Trump’s comments are the latest in a series of disparaging condemnations that he has made toward the Senate Republican leader.
Kigali climate treaty clears Senate hurdle

The Senate cleared a procedural hurdle Tuesday afternoon before moving to ratify the international climate deal to phase down the use of potent greenhouse gases stemming from refrigerants and air conditioning units. The chamber voted 64-30 to close debate on the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which targets hydrofluorocarbons...
Trump controversy sparks scramble for McConnell, Senate GOP

Senate Republicans are scrambling to play defense two months before Election Day because of the embarrassing revelation that the FBI seized dozens of classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Republican senators want to talk about Biden’s economic record and inflation but instead are being barraged by questions...
