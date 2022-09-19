ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
Business Insider

These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain

Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
BUSINESS
ConsumerAffairs

Instacart's new technology connects in-person and online shopping

While most of the recent news around grocery shopping has had to do with rising prices, during the COVID-19 pandemic, ordering groceries online became one of many aspects of the “new normal.” As these technologies continue to evolve, Instacart announced a new update that will help blend in-person and online grocery shopping.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BGR.com

Recall alert: This popular microwave-safe product can catch fire, so stop using it now

Microwavable bowl holders can come in handy for removing hot bowls from the microwave. But they also have to be safe to use inside the device. That obviously means not catching fire during use or afterward. It turns out that Demdaco had to issue a recall for some of the microwavable bowl holders for that very reason. The fabric can char or even catch fire after just three minutes in the microwave.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
The US Sun

Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout

WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING

