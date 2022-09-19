ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault

Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September. Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial

The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
All the countries not invited to the Queen’s funeral

While most countries around the world have been invited to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, six nations have not received invitations for the ceremony. These six countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar — will not attend the event which has been...
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral

Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service

The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place

After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
