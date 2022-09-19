The 2022-2023 Michigan State men’s basketball season is getting closer with the first game being played in early November. MSU begins the season with its home opener against Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on BTN+. The team’s first game on actual television is when the Spartans square off against Gonzaga on Nov. 11 in San Diego. That game will air on ESPN and the tip-off time is yet to be announced.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO