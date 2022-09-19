Read full article on original website
theonlycolors.com
Get To Know The Opponent: Minnesota
The Michigan State Spartans look to rebound after a disappointing road loss to the Washington Huskies. MSU will return to Spartan Stadium to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday (Big Ten Network). School: The University of Minnesota. Nickname: Golden Gophers. Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s basketball announces television coverage for 2022-2023 season
The 2022-2023 Michigan State men’s basketball season is getting closer with the first game being played in early November. MSU begins the season with its home opener against Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on BTN+. The team’s first game on actual television is when the Spartans square off against Gonzaga on Nov. 11 in San Diego. That game will air on ESPN and the tip-off time is yet to be announced.
theonlycolors.com
Bad Betting Advice, Week Four: Fore!
Throughout the course of any college football season, there are bound to be a few doglegged twists and turns. The Michigan State had a couple of good shots to start the season, but the Spartans ran into a bit of a hazard last week at Washington. As the Spartans enter Week Four (Fore?), the team finds itself in the rough.
theonlycolors.com
Film Room: Michigan State vs. Washington
Ultimately, as the maxim goes, you are what your record says you are. However, with Husky Stadium’s “overrated” chants ringing in my ears, when one squints and looks at last season, you can see deep cracks in Michigan State’s 11-2 record in 2021. Simply, Kenneth Walker...
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Football Playback: Minnesota vs. Michigan State (2011)
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 30-17 An early season loss is never enjoyable, especially with how the way things played out in Seattle Saturday night, as Michigan State lost to Washington by a final score of 39-28. To find a silver lining, there are plenty of things to evaluate and learn from as the Spartans are heading into the toughest stretch of their season.
theonlycolors.com
The Only Podcast (9-20-22) — Purple Hazelton
On this episode Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk... (0-29) Michigan State vs. Washington Recap: We’ve had enough Penix for one lifetime. Also, let’s not call for Scottie Hazelton’s job....yet. COMMERCIAL. (29-1:06) Last Week in Review and This Week in Preview because I forgot to do the...
