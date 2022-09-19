Raise your hand if you had the Giants as one of six teams to start out 2-0 this season? Believe it or not, this is the reality right now. Daboll has turned this team around and has it believing in each other. They are doing it with defense as they have only allowed 36 points thru 2 games. It helps to have Saquon Barkley back and healthy, but is this a legitimate playoff contender, or are there still reasons for concern?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO