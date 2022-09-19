ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Hilarious Dan Campbell News

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions got their first win of the season with a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. After getting the first win of the season, the Lions could relax for the rest of the Sunday slate and two games on Monday night. So, how did head coach Dan Campbell unwind after the win?
Yardbarker

Are the Giants a Playoff Contender?

Raise your hand if you had the Giants as one of six teams to start out 2-0 this season? Believe it or not, this is the reality right now. Daboll has turned this team around and has it believing in each other. They are doing it with defense as they have only allowed 36 points thru 2 games. It helps to have Saquon Barkley back and healthy, but is this a legitimate playoff contender, or are there still reasons for concern?
The Spun

Look: NFL Head Coach Sent Letter To Fans On Tuesday

The New York Giants are 2-0 to start the 2022 NFL season. Giants fans are understandably pumped about this red-hot start to the year. And first-year head coach Brian Daboll is looking to capitalize on that excitement. Daboll sent a letter out to Giants season-ticket holders on Tuesday. He thanked...
FOX Sports

Jets, Giants have New York buzzing: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Week 2 was pretty good, huh? Another amazing slate is ahead of us. Here's to multiple historic fourth-quarter comebacks, Mark Sanchez's one-liners in the booth and James Harden being gifted balls in the end zone. (How did the Sixers star resist dribbling it 14 times and then shooting the pigskin?)
ESPN

Giants seek first 3-0 start since '09, face Dallas Monday

DALLAS (1-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-0) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Giants by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dallas 1-1, New York 2-0. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 71-47-2. LAST MEETING: Cowboys beat Giants 21-6 on Dec. 19 at the Metlife Stadium. LAST WEEK:...
Yardbarker

The New York Giants’ most underrated player through 2 weeks

The New York Giants have had many stand-out players over the first two weeks of the regular season, but there may not be a more underrated one than free agent outside linebacker Jihad Ward. Ward spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars but had experience with Wink Martindale in...
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Storylines Ahead of MNF Game vs. Dallas

There will be no shortage of storylines Monday night when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football. The Giants enter Week 3 of the NFL season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2016 and will be looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when they ...
