Read full article on original website
Related
First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders odds and lines
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Washington Commanders (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from FedExField is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Eagles at Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Eagles were awfully...
49ers DE Arik Armstead says feel-good Lions lineman regularly calls players N-word
Arik Armstead immediately recognized Lions lineman Dan Skipper despite his previous obscurity.
Kyler Murray struck in face by fan during celebration, police investigating
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was trying to enjoy Sunday’s improbable win over the Raiders with some fans but one spectator took things too far.
Panthers' Matt Rhule: 'Crowd noise was a factor' in loss to Giants
Leading up to a Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and several players called on fans to get loud. Specifically, Martindale wanted Giants fans to be so loud that Carolina had to revert to a silent count. “I know New Yorkers are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carson Wentz apparently wasn’t Washington Commanders first QB option in the offseason
When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz back in March, it wasn’t met with rave reviews around the NFL.
New York Giants Week 3: First Look at Dallas Cowboys’ Defense
Let's get to know the Cowboys defensive side of the ball.
Seven Giants Among 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Class Nominees
The Giants are well-represented in this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination list.
NFL World Reacts To Hilarious Dan Campbell News
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions got their first win of the season with a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. After getting the first win of the season, the Lions could relax for the rest of the Sunday slate and two games on Monday night. So, how did head coach Dan Campbell unwind after the win?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Are the Giants a Playoff Contender?
Raise your hand if you had the Giants as one of six teams to start out 2-0 this season? Believe it or not, this is the reality right now. Daboll has turned this team around and has it believing in each other. They are doing it with defense as they have only allowed 36 points thru 2 games. It helps to have Saquon Barkley back and healthy, but is this a legitimate playoff contender, or are there still reasons for concern?
Look: NFL Head Coach Sent Letter To Fans On Tuesday
The New York Giants are 2-0 to start the 2022 NFL season. Giants fans are understandably pumped about this red-hot start to the year. And first-year head coach Brian Daboll is looking to capitalize on that excitement. Daboll sent a letter out to Giants season-ticket holders on Tuesday. He thanked...
Yardbarker
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening move after brutal zero-target game with Giants
Kenny Golladay is not happy with his role (or the lack thereof) with the New York Giants. That much is clear after his shocking move after their Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Golladay was not in the locker room...
FOX Sports
Jets, Giants have New York buzzing: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Week 2 was pretty good, huh? Another amazing slate is ahead of us. Here's to multiple historic fourth-quarter comebacks, Mark Sanchez's one-liners in the booth and James Harden being gifted balls in the end zone. (How did the Sixers star resist dribbling it 14 times and then shooting the pigskin?)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Giants seek first 3-0 start since '09, face Dallas Monday
DALLAS (1-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-0) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Giants by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dallas 1-1, New York 2-0. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 71-47-2. LAST MEETING: Cowboys beat Giants 21-6 on Dec. 19 at the Metlife Stadium. LAST WEEK:...
The Best Sports Streaming Services of 2022
Whether you’re an NFL, NHL, or MMA fan, these are the best sports streaming services to get you through the season.
MLS・
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer answers questions about Justin Herbert, the New York Giants, and more following NFL Week 2 | Ask Glazer
What’s the latest with Justin Herbert’s injury? How is Jameis playing with his injury? Are the Giants dark horse contenders? With Dak out, what moves will Jerry Jones make, and much more! Jay Glazer answers your NFL Week 2 questions in this #AskGlazer.
Golf Digest
Quote god Dan Campbell says he scouted the Vikings on MNF by getting fall-over-in-his-chair drunk
This week, on the heels of the Lions’ first win of the season, a competitive Week 1 performance against the Eagles, and a summer of ‘Hard Knocks’ hi-jinx, a clear narrative has emerged in Detroit:. Dan Campbell is building something. The football thinkpiecers of the internet aren’t...
Yardbarker
The New York Giants’ most underrated player through 2 weeks
The New York Giants have had many stand-out players over the first two weeks of the regular season, but there may not be a more underrated one than free agent outside linebacker Jihad Ward. Ward spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars but had experience with Wink Martindale in...
New York Giants Storylines Ahead of MNF Game vs. Dallas
There will be no shortage of storylines Monday night when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football. The Giants enter Week 3 of the NFL season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2016 and will be looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when they ...
Comments / 0