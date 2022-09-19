Read full article on original website
Where India Fits Into U.S.-China Competition
By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.
Navy Times
US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise
CANBERRA, Australia — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in the...
U.S. trade deal not immediate priority for Britain - PM's spokeswoman
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain is not immediately prioritising talks on a free trade deal with the United States, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said before a meeting on Wednesday between the new leader and U.S. President Joe Biden.
America keeps poking the dragon: Destroyer and Canadian frigate sail through Taiwan Strait to show China it is international waterway - after Biden said army will be sent if Beijing invades
A US destroyer and a Canadian frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest joint operation aimed at reinforcing the route's status as an international waterway. The United States has long used 'freedom of navigation' passages through the Taiwan Strait to push back against Chinese claims and...
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'
Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving
When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
Taiwan offers to send emergency responders to China after devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake
The government of Taiwan has offered to send emergency responders to aid rescue efforts in China after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake devastated the country's southwestern Sichuan province Monday. Taiwan's offer is the first olive branch extended by either country amid weeks of heightened tensions and live-fire military exercises. Taiwanese President...
India tells U.S. it is concerned about package for Pakistan F-16 jets
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India is concerned about a U.S. decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, the Indian defence minister told his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday.
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
China on ‘high alert’ as US and Canadian warships cross Taiwan Strait
China has said that it was on high alert after US and Canadian warships made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, a move that has angered Beijing amid heightened tensions in the region.The drill was the second in a month by a US Navy ship and the second jointly by the US and Canada in less than a year, since October 2021.The US Navy said: “Cooperation like this represents the centrepiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region.”It added that the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Higgins and the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class...
Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says
Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
U.S. decides against national security tariffs on rare earth magnets from China, Japan, EU
Instead of tariffs, Commerce suggests investments in key segments of the U.S. magnet supply chain.
nationalinterest.org
Can the ‘Porcupine Doctrine’ Help Taiwan Stop China?
The Porcupine Doctrine’s underlying tenet—that the PLA would decline to invade Taiwan because of some undefined level of unacceptable losses—appears unsubstantiated. Can the Porcupine Doctrine adequately defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression? The American defense establishment certainly hopes so. Developed in 2008 by William S. Murray, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College, and adopted by President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, the Porcupine Doctrine is a strategy that focuses on having Taiwan use asymmetric warfare to create such an untenable number of losses that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be deterred from invading. This doctrine replaced the earlier Taiwanese strategy of defeating China with conventional military equipment instead of asymmetric forces. Its proponents hope that much like Ukraine has held back Russia, the twenty-three-million-strong, democratic nation of Taiwan can also successfully resist an invasion by a 1.4-billion-person strong autocracy with aims of regional hegemony.
