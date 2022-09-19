ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Biden tells 60 Minutes U.S. troops would defend Taiwan, but White House says this is not official U.S. policy

Last Thursday, the same day 60 Minutes spoke to President Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin met with China's leader, Xi Jinping. There's concern that Russia's war in Ukraine could inspire China to attack the island of Taiwan. U.S. policy since 1979 has been to recognize Taiwan as part of China, but remain silent on whether the U.S. military would defend the democratic government there. 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley asked Mr. Biden about that.
Daily Mail

Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says

Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
The Independent

UN General Assembly – live: Biden gives speech denouncing invasion of Ukraine

Joe Biden will condemn Russia’s “naked aggression” against Ukraine in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Mr Biden, who is due to speak at 10.30am local time, will also announce support for countries impacted by food shortages that have resulted from the invasion. “He’ll offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these past several months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.“He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and...
IBTimes

Biden, Philippines' Marcos Discuss Tensions In South China Sea

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, held their first face-to-face talks on Thursday with tensions in the South China Sea high on their agenda. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Marcos, son of the late Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos,...
POLITICO

Biden’s Pacific Island summit tests U.S. regional credibility

Hi, China Watchers. This week we unpack U.S. credibility challenges at next week’s U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit, scrutinize the Biden administration’s sunsetting of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan and track a Hong Kong authoritarian dust-up at the Smithsonian. We also parse China’s reflexive blame of foreigners for infectious disease outbreaks and profile the third in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping’s hardline politics and personality.
The Hill

US, allies pledge to punish Putin over Ukraine in U.N. showdown

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats allied with Ukraine squared off with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council Thursday, confronting Russia on alleged war crimes and pledging to prosecute those responsible. The Security Council meeting was taking place on...
International Business Times

Biden Brings Carrot-and-stick Diplomacy To UN

US President Joe Biden took a big carrot to the Big Apple for his UN speech -- and for the Russians, an even bigger stick. In an approximately half-hour address Wednesday to the UN General Assembly, Biden covered a litany of global problems, from the war in Ukraine to tension around Taiwan, hunger in Africa and climate change everywhere.
The Hill

The Independent

The Independent

