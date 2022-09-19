Read full article on original website
Last Thursday, the same day 60 Minutes spoke to President Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin met with China's leader, Xi Jinping. There's concern that Russia's war in Ukraine could inspire China to attack the island of Taiwan. U.S. policy since 1979 has been to recognize Taiwan as part of China, but remain silent on whether the U.S. military would defend the democratic government there. 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley asked Mr. Biden about that.
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
In an interview with the CBS news show 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, President Biden says White House policy remains unchanged.
Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to...
An administration official was pressed after President Biden once again declared the U.S. would defend Taiwan if they were attacked by China despite "strategic ambiguity" remaining the presumed official U.S. policy. In a CBS News interview, Biden was asked if U.S. troops would defend Taipei if attacked by Beijing. "Yes,...
Joe Biden made direct references to China and Taiwan at the U.N. for the first time in his presidency and said, "We do not seek a Cold War" with Beijing.
Joe Biden will condemn Russia’s “naked aggression” against Ukraine in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Mr Biden, who is due to speak at 10.30am local time, will also announce support for countries impacted by food shortages that have resulted from the invasion. “He’ll offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these past several months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.“He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and...
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, held their first face-to-face talks on Thursday with tensions in the South China Sea high on their agenda. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Marcos, son of the late Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos,...
President Biden denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, telling world leaders that the very basis of the organization's charter is under assault. "As we meet today, the U.N. charter's very basis of a stable and...
The president said he would be willing to deploy the U.S. military to defend the island nation from attack amid growing military pressure from Beijing.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized in a meeting on Wednesday the importance of strengthening and modernizing their countries' security alliance, the White House said in a statement. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in...
Hi, China Watchers. This week we unpack U.S. credibility challenges at next week’s U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit, scrutinize the Biden administration’s sunsetting of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan and track a Hong Kong authoritarian dust-up at the Smithsonian. We also parse China’s reflexive blame of foreigners for infectious disease outbreaks and profile the third in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping’s hardline politics and personality.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats allied with Ukraine squared off with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council Thursday, confronting Russia on alleged war crimes and pledging to prosecute those responsible. The Security Council meeting was taking place on...
In May 2001, the new US president told an interviewer that the United States was obligated to go to war with China if it attacked Taiwan. The United States would do “whatever it took” to defend the island, George W Bush vowed. Then-Senator Joe Biden was not impressed....
BEIJING — China is willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, a Chinese government spokesperson said on Wednesday, following weeks of military maneuvers and war games by Beijing near the self-ruling island. The comments came a day after U.S. and...
US President Joe Biden took a big carrot to the Big Apple for his UN speech -- and for the Russians, an even bigger stick. In an approximately half-hour address Wednesday to the UN General Assembly, Biden covered a litany of global problems, from the war in Ukraine to tension around Taiwan, hunger in Africa and climate change everywhere.
Meta is considering its decision whether or not to reinstate former President Trump’s Facebook account with “great caution,” top executive Nick Clegg said Thursday. Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, did not indicate which way the company is leaning on the decision but offered some insight into how Meta is weighing the decision in an interview with Semafor editor-at-large Steve Clemons.
Joe Biden has spoken of his amazement at the thousands of people who joined the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.The US president, who was speaking as he met Liz Truss at a UN summit in New York, described it as an “honour” to be able to pay his respects to the late monarch in Westminster Hall where her coffin was on display for four days.Mr Biden was among the hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries who gathered in London for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.The president made reference to the scale of the queue, which stretched across London...
Five Britons released by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine have all returned home.Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who faced the death penalty in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, arrived back in the UK following a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia.Mr Aslin was seen back at his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, and said he would speak in the next few days about his “traumatic experiences” after being held by separatists for several months.Mr Pinner was shown in a picture with his family at an undisclosed location.Non-profit organisation the Presidium...
