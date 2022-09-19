Joe Biden has spoken of his amazement at the thousands of people who joined the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.The US president, who was speaking as he met Liz Truss at a UN summit in New York, described it as an “honour” to be able to pay his respects to the late monarch in Westminster Hall where her coffin was on display for four days.Mr Biden was among the hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries who gathered in London for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.The president made reference to the scale of the queue, which stretched across London...

POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO