CNBC
Ford shares fall after company warns of extra $1 billion in costs
Shares of Ford Motor are sliding in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company warned of higher third-quarter costs. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the details.
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
The automaker warned investors its supply chain problems are far from over.
Ford Stock Slumps After Cautioning On Supply Chain Hit To Q3 Earnings
Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower Tuesday after the carmaker cautioned that gummed-up supply chains would clip its third quarter bottom line. Ford reiterated its full-year its full-year profit forecast, which includes operating earnings of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, even amid what it called "limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation."
Why Tesla Dropped While Nio and Li Auto Shares Jumped Early Today
A surprising announcement from a Chinese EV maker implies that demand is strong and growing.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Motley Fool
Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?
Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
CNBC
Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.
From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip
Kroger just beat earnings expectations, increased the dividend, and raised its outlook. The company has a laser focus on its digital and home-delivery initiatives. And it's been utilizing data science to increase efficiency and combat inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Ford stock has biggest daily drop since 2011 after inflation warning
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's (F.N) stock tumbled over 12% on Tuesday in its deepest one-day decline in over a decade after the automaker said inflation-related costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the current quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.
The FedEx profit warning that roiled stock markets may be the ‘first in a series’
FedEx’s bad news for investors might be just the beginning. The package delivery giant roiled stock markets with a profit warning Thursday evening that sent its shares plunging more than 20% the next day, their biggest-ever daily drop. Fears of similar news from other companies in the weeks ahead are mounting.
Tesla's 'Peak China Dependency' Could Be Over Within A Year, Analyst Says: Here's Why
The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has been heavily reliant on China, both from the supply and demand perspective. An analyst at Morgan Stanley thinks Tesla could be passing through its “peak China dependency” over the next 12 months. Domestic Competitive Heating Up: In China,...
Stocks Edge Lower, Ford, UnitedHealth, Apple And Housing Data In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 20:. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. The chances of a 75 basis point rate hike...
CNBC
Ford warns investors of an extra $1 billion in supply chain costs during the third quarter
Ford Motor on Monday warned investors that the company expects to incur an extra $1 billion in costs during the third quarter due to inflation and supply chain issues. Ford said supply problems have resulted in parts shortages affecting roughly 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles, primarily high-margin trucks and SUVs that haven't been able to reach dealers.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Ford, Change Healthcare, Cognex and more
Ford (F) – The automaker's stock fell 4.5% in the premarket after it warned that quarterly earnings would take a hit of about $1 billion from increased supplier costs and parts shortages. Those factors contributed to a shortfall in finished vehicles ready to sell. BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) –...
cheddar.com
Retail Sales Growth Sluggish in August as Consumers Fight to Keep Up With Inflation
Consumers picked up their spending last month as gas prices fell, and back-to-school shopping began. August retail sales rose by 0.3%, which is relatively unchanged compared to a year ago, but better than economists expected. Retailers are scrambling to prepare for the holiday shopping season, with many companies citing issues offloading old inventory. Bryan Eshelman, Managing Director at AlixPartners, breaks down the August spending data and forecasts holiday sales growth amid higher inflation.
General Mills Boosts FY23 Outlook Post Q1 Results
General Mills Inc GIS reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $4.717 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $4.72 billion. North America Retail segment sales increased 10% Y/Y to $2.98 billion. Pet segment sales increased 19% to $580 million, while International segment sales fell 30% to $652 million.
tipranks.com
Gap Laying off Staff, Dwindling Sales and Profit to Blame
Gap is cutting jobs amid declining sales and earnings. Management is focusing on aggressively reducing its overhead costs to remain afloat amid weak demand. Beleaguered clothing retailer Gap (NYSE:GPS), which recently ended ties with Kanye West, is cutting 500 corporate jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The move comes at a time when the company is taking steps to boost its sales, aggressively cut overhead costs, and optimize profitability.
