Ford Stock Slumps After Cautioning On Supply Chain Hit To Q3 Earnings

Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower Tuesday after the carmaker cautioned that gummed-up supply chains would clip its third quarter bottom line. Ford reiterated its full-year its full-year profit forecast, which includes operating earnings of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, even amid what it called "limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation."
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.

From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip

Kroger just beat earnings expectations, increased the dividend, and raised its outlook. The company has a laser focus on its digital and home-delivery initiatives. And it's been utilizing data science to increase efficiency and combat inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Retail Sales Growth Sluggish in August as Consumers Fight to Keep Up With Inflation

Consumers picked up their spending last month as gas prices fell, and back-to-school shopping began. August retail sales rose by 0.3%, which is relatively unchanged compared to a year ago, but better than economists expected. Retailers are scrambling to prepare for the holiday shopping season, with many companies citing issues offloading old inventory. Bryan Eshelman, Managing Director at AlixPartners, breaks down the August spending data and forecasts holiday sales growth amid higher inflation.
General Mills Boosts FY23 Outlook Post Q1 Results

General Mills Inc GIS reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $4.717 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $4.72 billion. North America Retail segment sales increased 10% Y/Y to $2.98 billion. Pet segment sales increased 19% to $580 million, while International segment sales fell 30% to $652 million.
Gap Laying off Staff, Dwindling Sales and Profit to Blame

Gap is cutting jobs amid declining sales and earnings. Management is focusing on aggressively reducing its overhead costs to remain afloat amid weak demand. Beleaguered clothing retailer Gap (NYSE:GPS), which recently ended ties with Kanye West, is cutting 500 corporate jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The move comes at a time when the company is taking steps to boost its sales, aggressively cut overhead costs, and optimize profitability.
