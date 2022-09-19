Read full article on original website
Bakhtiari Returns But Packers Down Four Receivers
David Bakhtiari practiced on Thursday but Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb did not as the Green Bay Packers get ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Patriots Make Practice Squad Moves at Tight End
New England has added a promising wide receiver-turned-tight end to it practice squad ahead of the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Dolphins Defense Control Josh Allen?
The Miami Dolphins defense slowed down Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense in the first half of both games last season
Tom Brady, Buccaneers snatch ex-Josh Allen weapon Cole Beasley
Tom Brady has a new toy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ravaged by injuries and absences, have made a veteran addition at wide receiver in Cole Beasley. The former Buffalo Bills wideout was last catching passes for Josh Allen. The switch to Tom Brady may be a shift in style, but Cole Beasley could prove just as potent in a Buccaneers uniform on the receiving end of a legendary QB’s tosses.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Suspension lifted
Ekuale is available to play again after serving a two-game suspension to open the 2022 campaign, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Ekuale has not counted against the Patriots' 53-man roster while serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation, though this exemption will come to an end this coming Wednesday. As a result, New England will need to open up a roster spot in order to keep the 28-year-old on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots would likely pursue a practice squad contract with Ekuale, who recorded five tackles including two sacks while playing 96 defensive snaps over nine games last season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
Yardbarker
Jets Signing WR/KR Diontae Spencer To PS, Releasing P/K Ty Long
The following is an updated practice squad list for the Jets:. Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a...
CBS Sports
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
CBS Sports
Lions' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Full participant Wednesday
Melifonwu (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. Melifonwu missed the first two games of the campaign due to a hamstring issue, but it appears he'll be available to make his season debut in Week 3. As a rookie, the 2021 third-round pick recorded 15 tackles across seven appearances, and he figures to garner a similar backup role behind Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott in 2022.
CBS Sports
Bills' Dane Jackson: Doesn't participate in walk-through
Jackson (neck) was a non-participant during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Jackson was released from the hospital Tuesday after testing determined that he didn't suffer a major neck injury. However, the Bills are expected to take a cautious approach to the 25-year-old's return to the field after he took a scary hit during Monday's win over the Titans.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Tallies first career touchdown
Dortch reeled in all four of his targets for 55 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win in Las Vegas. Dortch has taken advantage of the Cardinals' depleted receiving corps to start the season, as all of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) have yet to be active through two games. During that span, Dortch ranks second among the team's wide receivers in offensive snaps (115) behind Marquise Brown (132) and ahead of A.J. Green (113) en route to a team-leading 11 catches for 118 yards (to go with Sunday's score). With Moore potentially out a few more weeks, Dortch can expect Kyler Murray to continue looking in his direction.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Sitting out of practice Wednesday
Howard (groin) did not participate at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. The exact severity of his injury isn't clear, and there's no concrete timetable for Howard's return at the moment. Miami will certainly hope the Pro Bowl corner is available Sunday versus Buffalo, as Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have looked totally unstoppable through the first two weeks of the season.
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended for Striking Titans Coach After MNF
Buffalo will be without its veteran offensive lineman for its upcoming game against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey
Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Won't play vs. Packers
Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Hicks (foot) won't play Sunday versus Green Bay, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Hicks was held out of the second half of Sunday's contest at New Orleans after sustaining a foot injury, and he'll now be forced to miss at least Week 3. The Packers should find it slightly easier to run the ball against his replacement on the defensive line, Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Contract restructured
Cooks agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, converting roughly $831,111 of his base salary into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The transaction creates $554,000 in cap space for the Texans. Cooks has drawn double-digit targets in each of the first two weeks of the 2022 season, proving that he remains Davis Mills' go-to wideout. The 28-year-old will get another chance to produce, and potentially score his first touchdown of the year, in Chicago on Sunday.
