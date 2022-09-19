Read full article on original website
NPR
'British Vogue' editor-in-chief wants his magazine to reflect the world he sees
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our guest, Edward Enninful, is editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director for Conde Nast. In 2020, Time magazine called him the most powerful Black man in fashion. One of his missions has been making the fashion industry more inclusive. He's the author of a new memoir called "A Visible Man." Enninful spoke with our guest interviewer Tonya Mosley, host of the podcast "Truth Be Told." Here's Tonya.
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Lottie Moss puts on a racy display in a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants at the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week
Lottie Moss put on a very racy display as she attended Italian designer Elisa Trombatore's Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday. The model, 24, left little to the imagination in a pale pink distressed corset top which she teamed up with a pair of tiny matching hot pants.
Blake Lively’s Elegant Pregnancy Style: From Glittery Mini Dresses to Figure-Hugging Gowns
Blake Lively makes pregnancy look fierce. The actress has wowed Us with her maternity style through the years, stepping out in dazzling mini dresses, skintight gowns and more. In September 2022, the Gossip Girl alum surprised fans when she revealed her fourth pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds while attending the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s […]
Anne Hathaway Dressed Like Her Devil Wears Prada Character While Seated Next to Anna Wintour at NYFW
The Devil Wears Prada still has a choke hold on all of us, 16 years after its release. Case in point: Anne Hathaway is living out her Andy Sachs fantasies sitting beside none other than Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week. That’s not all: Hathaway was wearing an outfit that’s eerily similar to her character’s final look in the movie. If you couldn’t tell by all the low-rise jeans and shoulder bags, it’s 2006 again—and this moment is simply another confirmation.
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Katie Holmes wows in a colorful dress at New York Fashion Week
Katie Holmes looked the part at a New York Fashion Week event this Sunday. The actress and director wore a maroon dress that she paired with some stylish boots, making an impression at the star studded event. Holmes wore a dress that clung to her chest and was loose around...
Essence
Actress Taylour Paige Is Engaged!
After a split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, one many didn't know about, the rising star has found love again and is headed to the altar. People keeping their relationships low-key and then popping up engaged (or in some cases, already married) has been a thing for some time now. Taylour Paige is the latest star to surprise everyone by sharing that she’s getting ready to say “I do.” The actress uploaded an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her fiancé. And while we don’t get to see his face, we do get a clear view of her engagement rock.
Dior’s London Christmas, Christie’s Ann Getty Auction, Slowear Enters Women’s
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Dior is cementing its longstanding relationship with Harrods with a holiday event that will take over the London department store’s windows and facade for a celebration of “The Wonderful World of Dior.” Running from Nov. 10 to Jan. 3, the multipronged happening will involve events on every floor of the store, including a micro-village on the lower ground floor and a pop-up café. The front of the store on Brompton Road will be adorned with a monumental light installation featuring classic Dior emblems like the compass rose, one of the key symbols of the brand’s 2022 holiday...
Tia Mowry Reps Oversized Denim Shirt & Joplin Booties to Share Mom Lifestyle
Tia Mowry changed from a sweatsuit to a chic denim oversized blouse with sparkling Joplin ankle booties as she strutted about her house. In her Instagram video promoting CVS Pharmacy’s CarePass, Mowry showed what the mom’s life is all about. The rhinestoned ankle boots stole the show, with a heel to add height to the entire outfit. The buckle on the top of the bootie cinched the shoe to her leg. The sparkles on the shoe tied in the shine of her hoop earrings, making the accessories elevate the denim top. The actress left her denim blouse unbelted, which billowed out...
Essence
Misty Copeland Credits Prince For Inspiring Her To Take Her Career To The Next Level
The ballet dancer also wants to inspire others to pursue their passion for ballet. Misty Copeland isn’t just one of the most talented ballet dancers in the world, she is also the first African American woman to be a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. On September 13, Copeland reflected on the beginnings of her career during a panel discussion at The Root Institute in Washington D.C. The ballet dancer credited the late artist Prince for boosting her confidence and inspiring her to take her career to the next level, reported The Root.
Salma Hayek Was the Pinnacle of Glamour in a Dramatic & Sparkling Gucci Gown
When Salma Hayek goes into an award show or event, you know all eyes will be on her. Over the years, Hayek has rocked some insanely gorgeous, sparkling gowns to wear on the red carpet (and she’s wowed every single time!) And her appearance at the first-ever Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner was no different!
My baby girl went to bed ‘happy and healthy’ but never woke up
WHEN mum Tara Lyons and dad Daniel O'Sullivan put their 15-month-old daughter to bed - they never imagined it would be the last time they tucked her in. Little Sofia Lyons-O'Sullivan had been 'happy and healthy', but had been suffering with the sniffles in April 2020. Her parents just thought...
Essence
Rapper Erica Banks Won't Go Clubbing With Women Who Aren't Thick Or Well-Dressed, And It's Giving Problematic
As Black women, we shouldn’t be perpetuating "preferences" often shaped by mass media that make other women feel excluded or unattractive. This week on Beyoncé’s internet, rapper Erica Banks of “Buss It” challenge fame is trending because she shared a list of prerequisites friends need to accompany her to the club. She shared this list on her Instagram Stories with her close friends, but a not-so-close friend leaked the video.
In Style
Olivia Wilde Mastered Power Suit Dressing in a Plunging Red Blazer
Continuing a recent parade of very good — and vibrant — looks (see: a bright green Chanel skirt suit and an iconic canary yellow gown), Olivia Wilde just hit another color of the rainbow while stepping out in a red-hot ensemble that was equal parts sexy and powerful.
Essence
How Venus Williams Maintains A Sense Of Balance And Boundaries While Running A Business
Oh my gosh, my life's not balanced, ever. It's unbalanced. I've accepted it, and I'm okay with it," says Williams. This past New York Fashion Week season, a certain tennis icon brought her on-court heat to the Big Apple. IMG and Spring Studios partnered with Chase Sapphire on September 10 for the curation of a customer activation called Grand Slam, a fashion-tennis hybrid experience featuring Venus Williams’ fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams.
Raye looks effortlessly chic in a black fringed dress at the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week
Singer Raye honoured Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by dressing in black as she attended the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week on Sunday. The BED hitmaker, 24, looked gorgeous in a chic dress that hugged every inch of her fantastic figure. Raye's stylish frock boasted a fitted bodice...
Essence
WATCH | Essence Highlights The African Roots In Latin America
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, ESSENCE is highlighting the African roots in Latin America. From monfongo to salsa music, take a look at how many times the Black and Latino culture linked up.
Harry Styles Buttons Into Double-Breasted Velvet Blazer & Classic Boots for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ NYC Premiere
Harry Styles took a cue from classic menswear for the New York City premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. Arriving to the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a pale blue collared shirt beneath a deep blue double-breasted blazer by Gucci. Styled by Harry Lambert, the velvet jacket featured rows of golden buttons for a dapper edge. Styles’ outfit was complete with layered rings and a pair of wide-leg pinstriped navy trousers. When it came...
