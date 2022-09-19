ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NPR

'British Vogue' editor-in-chief wants his magazine to reflect the world he sees

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our guest, Edward Enninful, is editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director for Conde Nast. In 2020, Time magazine called him the most powerful Black man in fashion. One of his missions has been making the fashion industry more inclusive. He's the author of a new memoir called "A Visible Man." Enninful spoke with our guest interviewer Tonya Mosley, host of the podcast "Truth Be Told." Here's Tonya.
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Glamour

Anne Hathaway Dressed Like Her Devil Wears Prada Character While Seated Next to Anna Wintour at NYFW

The Devil Wears Prada still has a choke hold on all of us, 16 years after its release. Case in point: Anne Hathaway is living out her Andy Sachs fantasies sitting beside none other than Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week. That’s not all: Hathaway was wearing an outfit that’s eerily similar to her character’s final look in the movie. If you couldn’t tell by all the low-rise jeans and shoulder bags, it’s 2006 again—and this moment is simply another confirmation.
Edward Enninful
Margaret Thatcher
Essence

Actress Taylour Paige Is Engaged!

After a split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, one many didn't know about, the rising star has found love again and is headed to the altar. People keeping their relationships low-key and then popping up engaged (or in some cases, already married) has been a thing for some time now. Taylour Paige is the latest star to surprise everyone by sharing that she’s getting ready to say “I do.” The actress uploaded an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her fiancé. And while we don’t get to see his face, we do get a clear view of her engagement rock.
WWD

Dior’s London Christmas, Christie’s Ann Getty Auction, Slowear Enters Women’s

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: Dior is cementing its longstanding relationship with Harrods with a holiday event that will take over the London department store’s windows and facade for a celebration of “The Wonderful World of Dior.” Running from Nov. 10 to Jan. 3, the multipronged happening will involve events on every floor of the store, including a micro-village on the lower ground floor and a pop-up café. The front of the store on Brompton Road will be adorned with a monumental light installation featuring classic Dior emblems like the compass rose, one of the key symbols of the brand’s 2022 holiday...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Reps Oversized Denim Shirt & Joplin Booties to Share Mom Lifestyle

Tia Mowry changed from a sweatsuit to a chic denim oversized blouse with sparkling Joplin ankle booties as she strutted about her house. In her Instagram video promoting CVS Pharmacy’s CarePass, Mowry showed what the mom’s life is all about. The rhinestoned ankle boots stole the show, with a heel to add height to the entire outfit. The buckle on the top of the bootie cinched the shoe to her leg. The sparkles on the shoe tied in the shine of her hoop earrings, making the accessories elevate the denim top. The actress left her denim blouse unbelted, which billowed out...
Essence

Misty Copeland Credits Prince For Inspiring Her To Take Her Career To The Next Level

The ballet dancer also wants to inspire others to pursue their passion for ballet. Misty Copeland isn’t just one of the most talented ballet dancers in the world, she is also the first African American woman to be a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. On September 13, Copeland reflected on the beginnings of her career during a panel discussion at The Root Institute in Washington D.C. The ballet dancer credited the late artist Prince for boosting her confidence and inspiring her to take her career to the next level, reported The Root.
Essence

Rapper Erica Banks Won't Go Clubbing With Women Who Aren't Thick Or Well-Dressed, And It's Giving Problematic

As Black women, we shouldn’t be perpetuating "preferences" often shaped by mass media that make other women feel excluded or unattractive. This week on Beyoncé’s internet, rapper Erica Banks of “Buss It” challenge fame is trending because she shared a list of prerequisites friends need to accompany her to the club. She shared this list on her Instagram Stories with her close friends, but a not-so-close friend leaked the video.
Essence

How Venus Williams Maintains A Sense Of Balance And Boundaries While Running A Business

Oh my gosh, my life's not balanced, ever. It's unbalanced. I've accepted it, and I'm okay with it," says Williams. This past New York Fashion Week season, a certain tennis icon brought her on-court heat to the Big Apple. IMG and Spring Studios partnered with Chase Sapphire on September 10 for the curation of a customer activation called Grand Slam, a fashion-tennis hybrid experience featuring Venus Williams’ fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams.
Footwear News

Harry Styles Buttons Into Double-Breasted Velvet Blazer & Classic Boots for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ NYC Premiere

Harry Styles took a cue from classic menswear for the New York City premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. Arriving to the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a pale blue collared shirt beneath a deep blue double-breasted blazer by Gucci. Styled by Harry Lambert, the velvet jacket featured rows of golden buttons for a dapper edge. Styles’ outfit was complete with layered rings and a pair of wide-leg pinstriped navy trousers. When it came...
