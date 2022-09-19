ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo is going to cash in big after Trey Lance’s 49ers injury

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UPVt_0i1rMSgU00

Jimmy Garoppolo is cashing in on his new deal with the 49ers.

With Sunday’s 27-7 win against the Seahawks, Garoppolo earned an extra $350,000 when he took over for 49ers starter Trey Lance, who was carted off the field in the first quarter of the game with an ankle injury.

Based on the restructured contract Garoppolo agreed to in August , which cut his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million, the quarterback can make $250,000 for every game that he plays at least 25 percent of the offensive snaps. The former second-round pick can also net an additional $100,000 every time one of those outings results in a win, much like Sunday.

“You’re not thinking about that stuff out there. You’re in the game, you’re flowing with the game, trying to get guys ready… But yeah, it’s always a nice positive,” Garoppolo said Sunday when a reporter brought up the quarterback’s six-figure bonus.

Jimmy G isn’t too upset about his $350K bonus for playing and winning today’s game 😅 pic.twitter.com/BIvTiWTPli

— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 19, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NadpB_0i1rMSgU00
Jimmy Garoppolo (#10) of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022, in Santa Clara, California.
Getty Images

Garoppolo, who was widely expected to be out of San Francisco ahead of the 2022 regular season, said postgame that “it felt good to be back out there.”

“Just like riding a bike,” Garoppolo remarked , adding that he feels for Lance, who underwent season-ending surgery on Monday morning .

“Feel terrible for Trey. I’ve been on that side of it. This league is tough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3nUz_0i1rMSgU00
Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022, in Santa Clara, California.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8WqW_0i1rMSgU00
Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers as he is carted off the field after an ankle injury following a play against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022, in Santa Clara, California.
Getty Images

Lance had completed two of three passes for 30 yards, along with 13 rushing yards, prior to Sunday’s early exit. As for Garoppolo, he completed 13 of 21 attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown. Garoppolo also recorded a one-yard sneak late in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers head to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 3.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Levi S Stadium
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ravens Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens did some roster management on Monday, which included releasing a veteran linebacker. Kyler Fackrell, who had been on the team's practice squad since September 7, was let go. Fackrell did not appear in either of Baltimore's first two games. The linebacking depth on the Ravens' active roster...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday

Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy