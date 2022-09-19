Jimmy Garoppolo is going to cash in big after Trey Lance’s 49ers injury

Jimmy Garoppolo is cashing in on his new deal with the 49ers.

With Sunday’s 27-7 win against the Seahawks, Garoppolo earned an extra $350,000 when he took over for 49ers starter Trey Lance, who was carted off the field in the first quarter of the game with an ankle injury.

Based on the restructured contract Garoppolo agreed to in August , which cut his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million, the quarterback can make $250,000 for every game that he plays at least 25 percent of the offensive snaps. The former second-round pick can also net an additional $100,000 every time one of those outings results in a win, much like Sunday.

“You’re not thinking about that stuff out there. You’re in the game, you’re flowing with the game, trying to get guys ready… But yeah, it’s always a nice positive,” Garoppolo said Sunday when a reporter brought up the quarterback’s six-figure bonus.

Jimmy G isn’t too upset about his $350K bonus for playing and winning today’s game 😅 pic.twitter.com/BIvTiWTPli — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 19, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo (#10) of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. Getty Images

Garoppolo, who was widely expected to be out of San Francisco ahead of the 2022 regular season, said postgame that “it felt good to be back out there.”

“Just like riding a bike,” Garoppolo remarked , adding that he feels for Lance, who underwent season-ending surgery on Monday morning .

“Feel terrible for Trey. I’ve been on that side of it. This league is tough.”

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. Getty Images

Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers as he is carted off the field after an ankle injury following a play against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. Getty Images

Lance had completed two of three passes for 30 yards, along with 13 rushing yards, prior to Sunday’s early exit. As for Garoppolo, he completed 13 of 21 attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown. Garoppolo also recorded a one-yard sneak late in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers head to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 3.