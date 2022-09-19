Kanye West hires Elon Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro to battle Gap

Kanye West has hired Elon Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro to help him in his battle with Gap, sources told The Post.

The rapper known as “Ye” has been locking horns with the apparel company over the pricing and design of his Yeezy collection at Gap stores.

In an Instagram post Monday, West said he wants Gap to “give me all the clothes they are holding hostage in the office and in the wash houses.”

He also mentioned Alex Spiri, misspelling his new lawyer’s name, sources told The Post.

West could not be reached for comment. Spiro did not comment.

West terminated his partnership with Gap last week, alleging the retailer had breached the terms of their agreement during an appearance on CNBC .

Attorney Alex Spiro was hired by Kanye West, who said he wants Gap to “give me all the clothes they are holding hostage in the office and in the wash houses.” Getty Images (2)

Spiro is also helping Elon Musk terminate his $44 billion Twitter agreement. NTB/AFP via Getty Images

“Everyone knows that I’m the leader, I’m the king,” West, wearing a large hat and sunglasses, told the network. “A king can’t live in someone else’s castle. A king has to make his own castle.”

The Post reached out to Gap for comment.

Spiro, a partner at the firm Quinn Emanuel, is not new to rap. He has represented Jay-Z and Meek Mill.

He will have to fit in West while trying to help Musk terminate his $44 billion agreement against Twitter. That five-day trial begins Oct. 17.