Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

4-6-9-8, FB: 6

(four, six, nine, eight; FB: six)

Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Natchez Democrat

Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner

If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
NATCHEZ, MS
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lincoln County man killed in possible domestic fight

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are investigating after a man was killed during a possible domestic fight. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened just before 2:00 p.m. at a home on Johnson Grove Road on Tuesday, September 20. Investigators said the victim had been shot by a woman. He died at […]
capitalbnews.org

Jackson’s Not Alone. Water Crises Are Plaguing Black Communities Nationwide.

JACKSON, Miss. — The historic floods that washed across southern Louisiana in 2016 left Joyce Turner Keller’s home so damaged she was forced to sleep in her car. The Baton Rouge native had no flood insurance to recover the belongings she lost in the floodwaters. Government officials were slow to respond as she struggled with the bureaucracy of emergency aid programs.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Sonic Boom to host 2nd Annual High School Battle of the Bands

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Sonic Boom of the South will host its 2nd annual High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday, September 25. The event will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Boom will host 12 high school bands from throughout the southern region. JSU’s Director of Bands […]
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Cardinals, Rams meet Sunday for 4th time in calendar year

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There aren’t many secrets between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, teams that will face each other Sunday for the fourth time in the past calendar year. There’s also no secret the Rams have had a huge advantage of late. The defending Super Bowl champions have won 10 of 11 games in the series dating to 2017, including a dominant 34-11 playoff victory in the NFC wild-card round. “They’ve obviously had our number here for a long time and that’s not lost upon us, but we’re just trying to improve,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “The last two weeks, we have started so slow, and we had 12 penalties last week. There’s a lot that we have to focus on.
NFL
