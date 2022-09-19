Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There aren’t many secrets between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, teams that will face each other Sunday for the fourth time in the past calendar year. There’s also no secret the Rams have had a huge advantage of late. The defending Super Bowl champions have won 10 of 11 games in the series dating to 2017, including a dominant 34-11 playoff victory in the NFC wild-card round. “They’ve obviously had our number here for a long time and that’s not lost upon us, but we’re just trying to improve,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “The last two weeks, we have started so slow, and we had 12 penalties last week. There’s a lot that we have to focus on.

NFL ・ 52 MINUTES AGO