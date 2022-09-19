Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
4-6-9-8, FB: 6
(four, six, nine, eight; FB: six)
