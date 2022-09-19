DENVER (AP) — Erik Johnson just didn’t have enough hours in the day for all of the plans he had for his new companion, the Stanley Cup. The veteran Colorado defenseman made the rounds the best he could this month as he celebrated the Avalanche’s first title since 2001. For starters, there were the brunch-time cocktails ( Bloody Mary’s featuring celery sticks and donut pieces ) out of the Cup, followed by taking the trophy for a Slip ’N Slide ride in the backyard. He showed it off to Colorado fans (the Cup got to hang out of a sunroof)...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO