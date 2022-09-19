Read full article on original website
P.K. Subban ends career after 13 seasons
Longtime defenseman P.K. Subban is ending his NHL tenure, he announced Tuesday. The 33-year-old won the Norris Trophy in 2013 and played his final three campaigns with the New Jersey Devils after three seasons with the Nashville Predators and parts of seven with the Montreal Canadiens to begin his career.
Parade and parties over, Avs focus on Stanley Cup defense
DENVER (AP) — Erik Johnson just didn’t have enough hours in the day for all of the plans he had for his new companion, the Stanley Cup. The veteran Colorado defenseman made the rounds the best he could this month as he celebrated the Avalanche’s first title since 2001. For starters, there were the brunch-time cocktails ( Bloody Mary’s featuring celery sticks and donut pieces ) out of the Cup, followed by taking the trophy for a Slip ’N Slide ride in the backyard. He showed it off to Colorado fans (the Cup got to hang out of a sunroof)...
‘Now it’s about being one of the top goaltenders in the league’: Canucks’ Demko is ready for the next step
A while back, Brian Burke described Vancouver as a goalie graveyard. Ever since the arrival of Roberto Luongo in 2006, that term has been laid to rest. Luongo started an era of relative consistency between the pipes, giving way to the likes of Cory Schnieder, Ryan Miller, and Jacob Markstrom.
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell expected to miss six weeks with wrist injury
Mitchell, 23, is a 2017 second-round selection who has seen some NHL action over the course of the last two seasons. In 2020-21, he suited up for 39 games and registered seven points in that time frame. Last season, he played eight games for the Blackhawks picking up one assist. He primarily spent the season with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. In 57 games, he compiled 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points.
Training camps open around NHL after another short offseason
Training camps open around the NHL on Thursday after another short offseason, a third in a row squeezed by the pandemic. That doesn’t bother Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon one bit. For one of hockey’s best players and his teammates, it’s already time to get back on the ice...
Devils’ Hughes Can Take His Game to the Next Level This Season
Jack Hughes already had his breakout season last year, where he recorded 56 points in 49 games before getting injured, which ultimately ended his season. New Jersey Devils’ head coach Lindy Ruff stated that even though Hughes is already an elite player in the NHL, he still has another level to his game. This is what Hughes needs to do to get to that level:
Oilers 2022 Training Camp Content
EDMONTON, AB - Edmonton Oilers Main Camp gets underway at Rogers Place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with players undergoing medicals and fitness testing ahead of Thursday's first official on-ice session. This year's camp features 52 players (5 goaltenders, 17 defencemen and 30 forwards), including three Professional Tryouts and 13 skaters...
Arizona Coyotes sign Barrett Hayton to two-year contract
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract right before the start of training camp. Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not released. Hayton, 22, was a restricted free agent and not initially listed on Arizona's roster for camp, which begins...
Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announce hockey operations staff updates
Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney Daniels have joined the organization's scouting staff. WINNIPEG, September 21, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announced today that they have made updates to their scouting and hockey operations staffs in advance of the 2022-23 season. Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney...
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
Going camping: Stars ready to begin new era under DeBoer
FRISCO, Texas -- The Stars will begin a new era Thursday with the first day of training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. But new coach Pete DeBoer said he hopes it's a continuation of many of the good things that have come before him. "You're not starting from...
