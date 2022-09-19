Read full article on original website
Related
A trip to Perry brings home why we need immigration reform
I went to Perry, Iowa (population 7,836) on Friday to help train a new news guy at Raccoon Valley Radio. Perry is about an hour and a half long drive away from home. I had planned to arrive mid-morning, but at about 5:30 a.m., a gut feeling told me to leave soon. So I did. I arrived […] The post A trip to Perry brings home why we need immigration reform appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Local high schools recognized with national College Success Award
INDIANA, KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Some Indiana and Kentucky public high schools in the Tri-State have received the prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. A news release says the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, […]
Comments / 0