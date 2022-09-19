Read full article on original website
Related
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Ironwood Virginia, Twin Ports
Ironwood, MI- Wednesday, September 28 the Western Upper Penninsula Planning and Development Region is putting on an open house about emergency services and coastal hazards. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will feature local emergency managers, the DNR, Forest Service and Health Department. There will be a fire truck and ambulance on hand for visitors to explore. This event is part of the Coastal Hazards Education program.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Ashland, Superior, Iron Range
Ashland, WI- Kreher Park is getting a new playground! The 25-year-old playground has been removed and installation of the new set-up could start as early as next week. The Ashland Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have the playground open by October 1. The playground was funded in part by the Chequamegon Bay Area Community Fund of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. Local elementary students picked the design last spring.
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Cirque Italia makes a splash back into Duluth
DULUTH, MN-- Cirque Italia has rolled back into the Twin Ports and sent up their famous hightop tent in the Miller Hill Mall parking lot. The world-renowned Italian entertainment company is performing ‘Water Circus Silver’ from September 22nd - 25th. The production tells the story of a pirate...
FOX 21 Online
Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice
DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
cbs3duluth.com
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A new, dangerous trend is the cause for several threats made to schools across Minnesota and in the Northland Wednesday. The term “swatting” describes an empty threat made to a location that draws a large law enforcement presence to one area. Students...
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
cbs3duluth.com
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024
DULUTH, MN -- Tuesday night, Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Department presented two plans for the 2024 golf season. The city’s remaining public golf course, Enger Park, will need to undergo renovations, but for 2023, will stay open. “In 2023, Enger Park golf course will be our sole course...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hermantownmn.com
Peterson Resigns from Hermantown City Council Due to Move
Peterson Resigns from Hermantown City Council Due to Move. Hermantown, Minn. – Natalie Peterson announced her resignation from the Hermantown City Council at the Monday, September 19, meeting. Peterson’s resignation was due to her moving outside the City of Hermantown. “The last eight years of being on the...
cbs3duluth.com
CBS 3 video forecast
Just over 70 days until the winter season... but who's counting?. Pumpkin harvest looks to be great this year and Farmer Doug's pumpkin patch will open this weekend. Officials begin investigation into Duluth building blaze. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT. The Duluth Fire Department gave an update...
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
FOX 21 Online
Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools
DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?. Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
Fall makes its grand return today, frost possible later
TODAY: We begin with some sunshine, but clouds will increase into the afternoon with a slight chance for light rain showers. Winds will be breezy out of the NW at 10-15 MPH with temperatures hovering around the 50s and 60s for most of the day. Lows dip into the 40s to low 30s with patchy frost possible away from Lake Superior.
boreal.org
London Road in Duluth is Changing, and MnDOT wants to hear from you
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking to clean up traffic and improve safety, as it looks to redesign the congested London Road. “Last year, we put out a survey to all the public, anybody who wanted to participate. And we asked them, what is wrong with this corridor, what needs to be fixed?” says Pippi Mayfield, Public Engagement and Communications Director of MNDOT.
cbs3duluth.com
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
cbs3duluth.com
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet School leaders say a lockdown is over and there is no threat to student safety after a “hoax” was called in to local law enforcement Wednesday morning. The lockdown went in place at both the middle and high school around 10:45 a.m. and had...
Comments / 0