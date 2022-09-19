Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Preliminary federal data shows Louisiana has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of dangerous West Nile virus infections, so people should protect themselves from mosquitoes, the state Department of Health says. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only South Dakota, Colorado and North Dakota have higher rates of West Nile virus infections affecting the brain or nervous system. “Most cases of West Nile fever go unreported, because individuals with mild fevers or flu-like illness are less likely to seek medical care or testing,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer. “That said, neuroinvasive disease from West Nile virus can be a devastating condition for some, with the potential for debilitating, life-long ramifications.” So far this year, 33 people in Louisiana are known to have neuroinvasive West Nile infections, and five of them have died, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday. That compares to 10 cases or fewer at this time in each of the past three years, and to 29 cases in 2017 and 48 in 2018.
