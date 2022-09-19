ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

5-9-4, FB: 6

(five, nine, four; FB: six)

The Associated Press

Cardinals, Rams meet Sunday for 4th time in calendar year

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There aren’t many secrets between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, teams that will face each other Sunday for the fourth time in the past calendar year. There’s also no secret the Rams have had a huge advantage of late. The defending Super Bowl champions have won 10 of 11 games in the series dating to 2017, including a dominant 34-11 playoff victory in the NFC wild-card round. “They’ve obviously had our number here for a long time and that’s not lost upon us, but we’re just trying to improve,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “The last two weeks, we have started so slow, and we had 12 penalties last week. There’s a lot that we have to focus on.
NFL
The Associated Press

Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After an Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, phones starting ringing across Indiana abortion clinics, which are preparing to resume the procedure a week after the ban had gone into effect. “People are getting the word that abortion is now legal again, and people are ready to get their health care that they deserve and that they desire,” Dr. Katie McHugh, an abortion provider at Women’s Med in Indianapolis, told The Associated Press. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue in a lawsuit that it violates the state constitution. Indiana’s seven abortion clinics were to lose their state licenses under the ban — which only permits abortions within its narrow exceptions to take place in hospitals or outpatient surgical centers.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Governors races take on new prominence, with higher stakes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself in the balance, both parties are entering the final weeks before the Nov. 8 election prepared to spend unprecedented amounts of money to win seats for governor. Those elected will be in power for the 2024 election, when they could influence voting laws as well as certification of the outcome. And their powers over...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday’s highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius) and could approach 100 degrees F (38 C) in Las Vegas by the weekend. Nearly an inch of rain fell Tuesday in the northern Sierra, including .97 inch (2.5 centimeters) at Susanville, California and .86 (2.2 cm) at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village. A half-inch fell in west Reno. Only .07 inch (.18 cm) was recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport but it broke the old record for the date of .05 (0.13 cm) set in 1944, the National Weather Service said.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

Boat flips after recreational shrimp trawl snags; 1 dead

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A 62-year-old man died Thursday and another man was injured after their recreational shrimping skiff overturned in a lake north of New Orleans while he and a friend were out trawling. The trawl snagged around midnight Thursday in Lake Pontchartrain, and the boat overturned while the men tried to free the net, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. The department said in a news release that neither Ricky Hodgson of Pearl River nor the other man was wearing a life jacket, but the second man survived. He was injured, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook message. The Coast Guard found them near the St. Tammany-Orleans Parish line, between the Interstate 10 twin spans, the sheriff’s office said.
PEARL RIVER, LA
The Associated Press

NC prison commissioner lured back to run new Cabinet agency

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The head of North Carolina’s prison operations during the COVID-19 pandemic is Gov. Roy Cooper’s choice to become secretary of a new standalone Cabinet-level agency tasked with adult corrections. Cooper announced on Thursday that Todd Ishee, who was named state prisons commissioner in 2019, will lead the Department of Adult Correction, an agency that becomes official on Jan. 1. Ishee had been recruited in August to lead the American Correctional Association, but he was persuaded by the governor to “remain in North Carolina to start his new role” in a couple of weeks, according to Cooper’s office. “He is a nationally sought after leader and I am grateful for his willingness to serve as secretary here in North Carolina and continue his critical work in our corrections system,” Cooper said in a news release. As a Cabinet secretary, Ishee will be subject to state Senate confirmation.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Lake distorts Hobbs' education votes in Ariz.

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is misrepresenting the voting record of her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, charging in a video released this week that her work in government shows Hobbs is “Anti-American and Un-Arizonan.” In a 3-minute social media video, set to dramatic music and featuring patriotic visuals, Lake claims that if Hobbs is elected governor “your kindergartner wouldn’t learn the Pledge of Allegiance, but your precious 5-year-old would be taught about sex.” But her suggestion is built on misrepresentations of Hobbs’ votes and the content of various Arizona education bills. Lake’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Sarah Robinson, a spokesperson for Hobbs, said in a statement that “Kari Lake’s latest political theater is just another distraction from her own extreme positions.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

NH secretary of state's office puts out investor guide

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire secretary of state’s office and its securities regulation bureau have put out an investor guide for residents. The first edition of “The New Hampshire Investor Guide: Strategies for Investing Wisely and Avoiding Financial Fraud” debuted Thursday. The free guide, in English and Spanish, is an introduction to the bureau’s Invest Smart NH educational initiative and website, www.InvestSmart.nh.gov. Educational sessions will be conducted in the state. “Wise investing is crucial to the financial security of our citizens and their families,” Secretary of State David Scanlan said in a statement. “Invest Smart NH will have a positive impact on NH citizens of all backgrounds, ages and investing experience.”
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana No. 4 in rate of dangerous West Nile virus cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Preliminary federal data shows Louisiana has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of dangerous West Nile virus infections, so people should protect themselves from mosquitoes, the state Department of Health says. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only South Dakota, Colorado and North Dakota have higher rates of West Nile virus infections affecting the brain or nervous system. “Most cases of West Nile fever go unreported, because individuals with mild fevers or flu-like illness are less likely to seek medical care or testing,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer. “That said, neuroinvasive disease from West Nile virus can be a devastating condition for some, with the potential for debilitating, life-long ramifications.” So far this year, 33 people in Louisiana are known to have neuroinvasive West Nile infections, and five of them have died, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday. That compares to 10 cases or fewer at this time in each of the past three years, and to 29 cases in 2017 and 48 in 2018.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico candidate removes gun-for-$100 donations offer

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Republican nominee for secretary of state has removed an online campaign flier that offered the chance to receive a firearm in return for $100 donations to her campaign. The gun “giveaway” offer on a Facebook campaign website for candidate Audrey Trujillo appeared to run afoul of a state prohibition on the use of raffles to raise funds for an individual running for office. Contacted Thursday by The Associated Press, Trujillo said that she was removing the gun giveaway flier out of concern it might be out of compliance. She said her campaign would offer refunds for any possible contributions linked to the gun offer. Trujillo is challenging incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in the November general election for the New Mexico’s top elections regulation post that also oversees campaign finance and ethics provisions. The small business owner from Corrales is campaigning for large-scale changes to elections as part of the America First Secretary of State Coalition.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Alabama asks Supreme Court to let execution proceed

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected Alabama’s attempt to proceed with the execution of an inmate who claims the state lost his paperwork selecting an alternative to lethal injection. In a 2-1 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state’s request to lift a recent injunction preventing the state from carrying out Thursday night’s scheduled execution of Alan Miller. The state appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court in a effort to carry out the lethal injection Thursday night. Miller, 57, was convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace rampage and was scheduled to die by lethal injection until the execution was blocked by a judge earlier this week. Miller testified that he turned in paperwork four years ago selecting nitrogen hypoxia as his execution method, putting it in a slot in his cell door for a prison worker to collect. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state from killing Miller by any means other than nitrogen hypoxia.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans said Wednesday that 25 people were part of the alleged fraud scheme to get Paycheck Protection Program checks while not operating actual businesses. Fifteen of the defendants had been arrested by Wednesday, and arrest warrants were pending for 10 other people. They all face charges including wire fraud, theft and loan fraud, officials said. Evans said each fraudulently obtained loan was for between $19,000 and $20,000, with the fraud costing taxpayers upwards of $500,000.
JOLIET, IL
The Associated Press

Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas, before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair in Amarillo, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said. Thomas said the “male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander.” Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect. The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.
The Associated Press

9-year-old seriously injured in Alaska brown bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday. The youth and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the state’s largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.
ANCHORAGE, AK
