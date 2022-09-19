Between Gun Violence Stats and Rising Anti-Asian Hate Crimes, I Was Afraid of Chicago. Then I Didn’t Want to Leave

Read full article on original website
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Chicago
Chicago's 2020 census population was 2,746,388, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Illinois. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
Why are thunderstorms so frequent in Chicago these days?
I always forget to close the windows and the house suffers. How about you?
Where can I legally smoke or consume weed in Chicago?
Just as the title says. I'm coming here recently and finding somewhere to spend. But not sure what suggestions I should take. Thanks for any advice.
blockclubchicago.org
Underground Railroad Site In Chicago Will Be Honored At Historic Dedication Ceremony Saturday
EAST SIDE — A Southeast Side site that was part of the Underground Railroad is having a sign dedication event this Saturday. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm was the first Underground Railroad site in Chicago to be recognized by the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom project. The farm once provided a safe harbor to people who had been enslaved but escaped to freedom.
Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
New York Times Has Ranked Two Chicago Restaurants Among The 50 Most Exciting In The Country
Chicago’s prowess as a culinary heavyweight requires no rhapsody. Boasting food from all corners of the world and some of the best chefs and restaurateurs around, the Windy City’s food scene is up there with some of the best on the planet. There’s no surprise then, that Chicago’s culinary outfits are consistently picking up accolades like being awarded Michelin Guide stars or being recognized in the James Beard Awards which were this summer held in Chicago. The latest critical behemoth to acknowledge Chicago among the very best is the New York Times which this week named two Chicagoan ventures in its list of the 50 most exciting restaurants in the United States. New York Times representatives traveled far and wide “from Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State.”
CDOT handing out more bicycles as part of Chicago's free bike program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More people are getting free bicycles as part of the city's Bike Chicago program.CDOT is handing the bikes out at 3 p.m. in east Garfield Park near Sacramento and Franklin. Those receiving the bikes had to apply to get one.Neighbors will also get a helmet, lock, and equipment.250 bikes have already been given out this year. The goal is to give away 5,000 bikes by 2026.
BET
Exclusive: A Conversation With Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot – Facing The Challenges As The Windy City Emerges From The Pandemic
Chicago has been in the spotlight nationwide when it comes to what has happened with Urban America. With an emphasis on violent crime and police accountability, in recent years, the Windy City, and its 2.7 million citizens, has had to deal with its share of criticism. The city’s mayor, Lori...
Top Chicago cop defends response to Mexican Independence Day celebrations after downtown gridlock
Chicago's top cop defended the department's response to Mexican Independence Day celebrations that caused a downtown traffic gridlock.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?
Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago group fired up over new Chicago Fire training facility
CHICAGO - One group is fired up over the Chicago Fire Training Facility. The location of the facility is the site of the old Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes. Between 2002 and 2007, those public housing buildings were demolished with a plan from the Chicago Housing Authority to build 775 public housing units at the ABLA Homes site, and to date, only 245 have been returned.
Gizmodo
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
Witness says she saw boy's aunt standing idly by as 3-year-old floated in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a story that struck a nerve with our viewers and web visitors, police sources say a 3-year-old boy was pushed into Lake Michigan and struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued.This happened Monday. The young boy remained in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital Tuesday night, and we have learned that charges could be coming for his aunt – who sources say is suspected of pushing him into the lake near Navy Pier.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Tuesday with a woman who was at Navy Pier and witnessed the horror. The woman, Ashton...
fox32chicago.com
Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock
CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Tylenol murders: A look back 40 years later
CHICAGO - Next week marks 40 years since the Tylenol murders shook Chicago and the nation. Decades later, it remains a cold case. In a special report, FOX 32’s Dane Placko looks back at the deadly poisonings and talks with some former federal agents who think they know who did it.
Aunt pushed 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, sources say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier was pushed in by his aunt, according to police sources.Sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards that police have surveillance video showing the boy's aunt pushing him into the water. We have yet to see the video. Police told CBS 2's Tara Molina that charges are pending on "one individual at this time." The Chicago Fire Department said investigators have determined the boy went in the water around 1:23 p.m. Monday. The Fire Department arrived on the...
Eater
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Jibarito Pop-Up to Benefit Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief
Perhaps more people across the country would know about the jibarito if The Bear took place at a Puerto Rican restaurant instead of an Italian beef stand. Alas, the steak sandwich that uses fried plantains instead of bread isn’t known as well outside of Chicago. But there have been recent efforts to share the unique taste in the world.
