CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
9-3-4
(nine, three, four)
Daily 3 Midday
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
Daily 4
8-4-7-6
(eight, four, seven, six)
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.20
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 42.20)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
Fantasy 5
02-03-17-24-39
(two, three, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $164,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
Powerball
07-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(seven, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $251,000,000
