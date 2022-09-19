ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Ashton Moody of Cascade Christian voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Athlete of the Week

By Dan Brood
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JILvH_0i1rK6WZ00

Congratulations to Cascade Christian’s Ashton Moody for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 5-11.

Moody, a junior quarterback on the Cascade Christian football team, completed 13 of 16 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for another score, helping lead the Challengers to a 54-6 home win over Sutherlin.

Moody received 34.27% of the vote, beating out Romeo Raimondo, a senior on the Grant soccer team, who finished second with 33.25%. Andres Pineda, a sophomore on the Madras soccer team, was third with 14.5%, and Quinton Buckland, a junior on the Elmira football team, was fourth with 4.83%. There were nearly 30,000 votes tallied this week.

We are currently accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

High School

Prep football notebook: Top-ranked Mazama, Lost River to face No. 2 teams in polls. It’s not that common to get a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup this early in the season. Police wrapping up criminal investigation into Klamath Falls Falcons sexual hazing complaint. A police agency in Washington...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Christian#Wafd#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Madras#Elmira#Wafd Bank Athlete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Coaches agree to cancel Gladstone-The Dalles football game

By René Ferrán | Photo by Fletcher Wold  Friday’s nonleague game between Gladstone and The Dalles was canceled by mutual consent of both coaches.  Riverhawks coach Marc Schilling said in an email Wednesday that Gladiators coach Cam Sommer reached out to him this week to let him know that ...
FOOTBALL
kpic

South Eugene High School soccer team plays to honor teammate

EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
EUGENE, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy