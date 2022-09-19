Ashton Moody of Cascade Christian voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Cascade Christian’s Ashton Moody for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 5-11.

Moody, a junior quarterback on the Cascade Christian football team, completed 13 of 16 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for another score, helping lead the Challengers to a 54-6 home win over Sutherlin.

Moody received 34.27% of the vote, beating out Romeo Raimondo, a senior on the Grant soccer team, who finished second with 33.25%. Andres Pineda, a sophomore on the Madras soccer team, was third with 14.5%, and Quinton Buckland, a junior on the Elmira football team, was fourth with 4.83%. There were nearly 30,000 votes tallied this week.

We are currently accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.