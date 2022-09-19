Seattle - It is the first day of fall, and it will feel like it in Western Washington today with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and high temperatures around 70 degrees. Low level clouds pushed inland overnight and will stick around through midday. Sunshine will return this afternoon for the Puget Sound area with highs back close to average for this time of year. The autumnal equinox is at 6:03 PM. At that point, we can say fall has official begun!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO