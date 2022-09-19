ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

First day of fall brings clouds and cooler temps

Seattle - It is the first day of fall, and it will feel like it in Western Washington today with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and high temperatures around 70 degrees. Low level clouds pushed inland overnight and will stick around through midday. Sunshine will return this afternoon for the Puget Sound area with highs back close to average for this time of year. The autumnal equinox is at 6:03 PM. At that point, we can say fall has official begun!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle weather: Summer ends strong with two more warm days

SEATTLE - Sunshine and warm temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday, but smoke from area wildfires will also impact Western Washington. High temps will be back into the upper 70s and low 80s for most locations in the central and south sound. Fraser outflow winds will be strong at times in the usual north sound areas.
SEATTLE, WA
