ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Man accused of assaulting officer in Huntington during arrest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a Huntington man is accused of assaulting police, breaking one officer's nose, after police responded to a domestic violence complaint and were trying to subdue the suspect. Joshua Chadd Martin, 33, of Huntington was charged after an incident that occurred Sunday on...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Court records: Man faces charge related to use of Verdunville VFD funds

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man in Logan County was charged after a state investigators discovered more than $3,300 in purchases made with Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department funds without supporting documentation. Windell Brian Hunter, 47, of Verdunville was charged Sept. 13 with alteration, concealment or...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Woman allegedly charged at West Virginia police with scissors

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after she allegedly charged officers with scissors. A criminal complaint says that Huntington Police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of West 27th St. after a 911 hang-up call on Sunday. When they got there, a woman became enraged with the officers and then picked […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two sought for questioning in theft of Point Pleasant VFD's trailer

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies have released photos of two people sought for questioning in connection with the theft of a trailer belonging to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were pictured at...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scissors#Violent Crime
WOWK 13 News

Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Thursday, Sept. 22. The police department says the checkpoint will take place starting at 5 p.m. in the area of MacCorkle Ave. and Rt. 119. This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. CPD says the purpose of the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 Chapmanville firefighters indicted for embezzlement, fraud

UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21) – A press release from the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department states: “We are aware of the indictment of two of our former members. These members have not dealt with our department finances or our operations for several months. We have been fully cooperative during this investigation. We are also […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Two face charges in Greenup County, Kentucky, after pursuit

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies said two people were taken into custody in Greenup County, Kentucky, after a two-county pursuit in which a cruiser was struck. Levi Russell McKinley of McDermott, Ohio, and Cheyenne Madison Carver of Portsmouth, Ohio, face charges after an incident Tuesday, according to a news release from the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wchstv.com

Ripley police: Man arrested after found with stolen guns

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ripley police said a check on a report of a person acting suspicious and drinking beer in a restaurant parking lot turned into an arrest of a wanted man who had stolen firearms in his possession. Sean Chalden, 29, was taken into custody Saturday after...
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with murder in Pike County, Kentucky shooting

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing murder charges after another man was shot and killed in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, investigators were called to a home on Caney Drive around 6:42 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, where they found a man had been shot. Authorities say the man, identified […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in eastern Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing another man Monday, September 19. The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call Monday just after 6:40 p.m. about a shooting in Pike County. When troopers arrived at a home on Caney...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Police: Charleston hit-and-run did not happen

UPDATE (11:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Charleston Police say initial reports that a man was struck by a vehicle turned out to be unfounded. Metro 911 received a call that a man was hit by a driver, and the driver left the scene. Charleston Police say that upon further investigation, no such event happened. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash closes roadway in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast are closed Wednesday evening due to a four-vehicle crash in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. They say one person was injured. The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. near the Marathon station. Other details are unavailable...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Jury returns 14 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Investigation underway after Point Pleasant VFD trailer stolen

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An investigation is underway after someone stole a trailer from the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. The trailer was in the Camp Conley area when it was taken, according to a Facebook post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. West Virginia State Police...
POINT PLEASANT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy