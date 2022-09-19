Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping woman in case that sparked Ky. officer's shooting, manhunt
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Boyd County, Kentucky, man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a kidnapping that led to a responding officer being shot in the neck and a large manhunt in May, federal prosecutors said. Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg is accused of kidnapping a woman he...
Suspect being sought on warrant in investigation of excavator fire, Kanawha deputies say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said they have issued an arrest warrant in connection with an incident in which an excavator was set on fire in Dunbar. Bryan Ramella, 40, is being sought in an arson investigation, deputies said. The excavator was discovered on fire Sept....
Man accused of assaulting officer in Huntington during arrest
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a Huntington man is accused of assaulting police, breaking one officer's nose, after police responded to a domestic violence complaint and were trying to subdue the suspect. Joshua Chadd Martin, 33, of Huntington was charged after an incident that occurred Sunday on...
Court records: Man faces charge related to use of Verdunville VFD funds
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man in Logan County was charged after a state investigators discovered more than $3,300 in purchases made with Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department funds without supporting documentation. Windell Brian Hunter, 47, of Verdunville was charged Sept. 13 with alteration, concealment or...
Sheriff: Man wanted on warrants in Wayne County arrested after pursuit of ATV
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on warrants was arrested after he fled on an ATV from drug unit officers. Danny “Bo Bo” Messer, 46, was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Woman allegedly charged at West Virginia police with scissors
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after she allegedly charged officers with scissors. A criminal complaint says that Huntington Police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of West 27th St. after a 911 hang-up call on Sunday. When they got there, a woman became enraged with the officers and then picked […]
Man accused of killing his grandfather while videoing it makes court appearance in Cabell
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of beating his 94-year-old grandfather to death while videoing it on his iPad appeared on video Tuesday in court in Cabell County. Seth Ellis Donald, 37, is accused of killing Maurice Sill, whose body was found in 2019 in the woods on the Woodlands Retirement Home property.
Two sought for questioning in theft of Point Pleasant VFD's trailer
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies have released photos of two people sought for questioning in connection with the theft of a trailer belonging to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were pictured at...
Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Thursday, Sept. 22. The police department says the checkpoint will take place starting at 5 p.m. in the area of MacCorkle Ave. and Rt. 119. This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. CPD says the purpose of the […]
2 Chapmanville firefighters indicted for embezzlement, fraud
UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21) – A press release from the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department states: “We are aware of the indictment of two of our former members. These members have not dealt with our department finances or our operations for several months. We have been fully cooperative during this investigation. We are also […]
Two face charges in Greenup County, Kentucky, after pursuit
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies said two people were taken into custody in Greenup County, Kentucky, after a two-county pursuit in which a cruiser was struck. Levi Russell McKinley of McDermott, Ohio, and Cheyenne Madison Carver of Portsmouth, Ohio, face charges after an incident Tuesday, according to a news release from the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: Suspect arrested after kicking in glass at bar, pursuit, jumping into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said police took a suspect into custody after he kicked in the glass of the door of a downtown Charleston bar, ran from officers and then jumped into the river. Charles Eugene Oberlin, 27, of Ingleside, Ill., was arrested after an incident at...
Ripley police: Man arrested after found with stolen guns
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ripley police said a check on a report of a person acting suspicious and drinking beer in a restaurant parking lot turned into an arrest of a wanted man who had stolen firearms in his possession. Sean Chalden, 29, was taken into custody Saturday after...
Man charged with murder in Pike County, Kentucky shooting
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing murder charges after another man was shot and killed in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, investigators were called to a home on Caney Drive around 6:42 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, where they found a man had been shot. Authorities say the man, identified […]
Multiple patients at assisted living facilities in Lavalette, Huntington taken to hospital
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple patients at two assisted living facilities in Lavalette and Huntington on Wednesday were being taken to the hospital, an emergency official said. At least four bedfast patients from Grayson Assisted Living Facility in Lavalette have been taken to the hospital, said Gordon Merry, EMS...
Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in eastern Ky.
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing another man Monday, September 19. The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call Monday just after 6:40 p.m. about a shooting in Pike County. When troopers arrived at a home on Caney...
Police: Charleston hit-and-run did not happen
UPDATE (11:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Charleston Police say initial reports that a man was struck by a vehicle turned out to be unfounded. Metro 911 received a call that a man was hit by a driver, and the driver left the scene. Charleston Police say that upon further investigation, no such event happened. […]
Crash closes roadway in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast are closed Wednesday evening due to a four-vehicle crash in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. They say one person was injured. The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. near the Marathon station. Other details are unavailable...
Jury returns 14 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
Investigation underway after Point Pleasant VFD trailer stolen
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An investigation is underway after someone stole a trailer from the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. The trailer was in the Camp Conley area when it was taken, according to a Facebook post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. West Virginia State Police...
