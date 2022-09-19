Read full article on original website
Windy City Lineman Finds a Permanent Home in Miami
Forty years ago, Dave Alekna arrived at the University of Miami just hoping to make his mark. A native of Oak Lawn, Illinois, Alekna played guard for the Hurricanes from 1983 to 1986. He was a reserve on the 1983 national championship team and was a starter during the 1985 and 1986 seasons protecting future Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Vinny Testaverde.
Miami Marlins All Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. to suit up for Great Britain
The British National Team has advanced to the World Baseball Classic for the first time. Their chances have improved with the addition of Miami Marlins’ second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. It had been expected that Chisholm would be added to the roster if he was interested. He confirmed his...
Miami Gardens, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Citadel founder moves HQ from Chicago to Miami over crime
Citadel founder Ken Griffin admitted that crime in Chicago, Illinois, motivated his moving the company to Miami, Florida.
Coral Springs Charter Names Standout Alumni to Lead Women’s Basketball Program
On Tuesday, former Coral Springs Charter basketball star Emily Williams was named Head Coach of the Panthers girls basketball team. A 2014 graduate from CSC, Williams received First Team All-County honors, Broward County 4A Player of the Year, and led CSC to the State Final 4 in her Junior season. She earned All-County honors her senior season before winning the MVP award in the Broward vs. Dade County All-Star Game.
Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced
After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday. The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United ...
Miami New Times
The Tangled Tale of Miami's Untouchable Police Union Boss
On September 13, Miami Police Department (MPD) Chief Manuel Morales did what many had asked for but no one expected: he fired one of the department's most controversial officers, Javier Ortiz. Ortiz had been with MPD since 2004. Over the course of his career, he received more than 50 citizen...
Fort Lauderdale, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Fort Lauderdale. The The Benjamin School football team will have a game with Calvary Christian Academy on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00. The Stranahan High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community
September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
communitynewspapers.com
ZOM Living announces completion of the first phase of MiLine Miami
ZOM Living, one of the nation’s leading developers of multifamily housing, in a joint venture partnership with Mattoni Group, Scout Capital and AEW Capital Management, has announced the completion of the first phase of the transformative development MiLine Miami. Phase One includes the delivery of 338 luxury, mid-rise apartments,...
miamilaker.com
St. Thomas University dedicates new scoreboard, athletic field with help from AutoNation
St. Thomas University on Aug. 24 celebrated its collaboration with AutoNation, which funded the school’s new scoreboard and turf athletic field that were unveiled that day. The massive 50-foot by 32-foot scoreboard and AutoNation Field will serve student athletes who compete on multiple teams: Football; women’s flag football; men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s rugby and women’s lacrosse. The ceremony drew elected officials and 1,800 students were welcomed back to campus. The university in Miami Gardens draws students from diverse backgrounds, the school said. Nearly half of the freshman class are first-generation college students, and 70 percent are eligible for federal Pell grants for those with financial need.
thewestsidegazette.com
Basketball Coach Sues, Claims High School Fired Him for Backing Black Lives Matter Protest
Two days after players from American Heritage high school’s Lady Stallions basketball team donned Black Lives Matter shirts during warmups for a December 2020 game, the team’s coach, Brett Studley, was called into the office of a campus athletic director. In a recently filed federal lawsuit, Studley claims...
foodgressing.com
New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out
Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
secretmiami.com
The World’s Largest Freestyle Spanish Rap Battle Returns To Miami
All eyes are on Wynwood this Saturday, where the top MCs will go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned National Champion at the Red Bull Batalla US Finals. Since 2005, Red Bull Batalla has risen to become the world’s biggest international freestyle battle competition that unites Spanish speakers across the globe, providing young rappers a platform to hone and showcase their skills.
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
islandernews.com
Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties
Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
Miami Weather: Afternoon storms in the forecast, heavy downpours possible
MIAMI - After a wet weekend, the rain chance will remain high to start the week due to abundant tropical moisture. Monday afternoon storms will develop and some downpours will be possible. Scattered to numerous storms are likely Tuesday as we remain unsettled. Wednesday passing storms will be possible but it will be a transitional day. Drier air will move in mid to late week to decrease the rain chance. By Thursday and Friday we will see spotty storms and with less rain, it will be heating up. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees late week into the weekend.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Downtown Miami: Police
A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near downtown Miami Thursday morning. Miami Police officials said officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Biscayne Boulevard Way just after 7 a.m. after reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers found a man believed to...
Click10.com
Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
