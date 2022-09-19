ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, TX

KTRE

Carthage coach excited about homecoming game against Bullard

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage Coach Scott Surratt says Friday night will be “a special night” when Bullard visits for homecoming. The undefeated Bulldogs are coming off a 42-0 road win over Marshall in Week 4. Bullard lost to Mineola, 44-43. Surratt’s interview was featured on Red Zone...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

Winnsboro enters Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The race for the playoffs heats up as we start to see more teams start district play. The top tier teams will start to separate from the pack. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 4-0 | Last game: 56-7 win over Lufkin| Next game vs Lancaster)
WINNSBORO, TX
KTRE

2 East Texans say ‘yes’ to Alabama football

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Twice this week, Alabama’s rich football program got a yes from East Texas athletes. Wednesday Longview’s Jalen Hale made his announcement. And two days before, Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud made a similar announcement. After we congratulated him, Renaud was asked if the recruiting...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Winnsboro Parvo Outbreak

The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Erin Windham about their foundation and their first campaign as a group. City of Lufkin...
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Injured Troup football player recovering from surgery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, is in recovery following surgery. According to updates from a Facebook group about Cooper, surgeons removed a new clot and also were able to clean up residual clots as well. Cooper is currently sedated, though at a lower level than in the past. Doctors are also monitoring the pressure levels in his brain.
TROUP, TX
101.5 KNUE

Wow! Photos of the Winona, TX Elementary School After the Fire

As I was scrolling through social media just a few days ago I saw a collection of photos that grabbed my attention and they were taking in Winona, TX. The photos were in a Facebook group called Abandoned East Texas and the group was created in 2017 to post pictures and background information of abandoned place around our area. It didn’t take long for the photos to start getting lots of attention online so I reached out to the woman who posted them (Diana Dawson Hall) and she said that I could share them with you.
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Marshall man’s multi-million dollar car collection auction begins Thursday

Jacksonville celebrates 150th anniversary with dedication of Historical Marker in public square. A crowd made up of people from around East Texas, gathered this afternoon on Jacksonville’s public square to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary. The Hazel Tilton Park in downtown Jacksonville was selected as home for the new marker.
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

1 dead in Texas oil well site accident

HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
KLTV

Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him in Tyler. The incident happened Wednesday at the Walmart fuel station located on Old Jacksonville Highway. According to Tyler Police Department officer Ralph Buckingham, the man parked his car to fix a part of his transmission...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Winnsboro Animal Shelter handling confirmed cases of parvovirus in puppies

Wednesday Longview’s Jalen Hale made his announcement. And two days before, Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud made a similar announcement. Jacksonville celebrates 150th anniversary with dedication of Historical Marker in public square. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A crowd made up of people from around East Texas, gathered this...
WINNSBORO, TX
texasstandard.org

Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

LeTourneau University unveils dark sky observatory near Avinger

Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories. “There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card again that I may never feel again. It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me. I just want what I have left of my dead dad and my dead child back.”
AVINGER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Methodist church split leaves East Texas churches to make decision to leave or stay in UMC

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This spring, some congregations started questioning if they should disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church after the Global Methodist Church denomination was created. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church made its decision in August. “We will be disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church at the end of the year,” said Senior Pastor […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE

