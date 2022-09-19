Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Gibbs Racing Sends Kyle Busch a Message With Big Move That Many Rowdy Fans Won’t Like
Kyle Busch fans are not happy after Joe Gibbs Racing made a move this week that a sent a direct message to the two-time champion about his final weeks with the team. The post Joe Gibbs Racing Sends Kyle Busch a Message With Big Move That Many Rowdy Fans Won’t Like appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR
This is not the way Toyota's top racing executive wanted to see Kyle Busch depart after a long relationship with the manufacturer. The post Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MLB・
thecomeback.com
IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500
When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
F1 teams angered by FIA’s surprise announcement of 24-race 2023 calendar
Formula One teams were left angry and frustrated when taken by surprise at the FIA’s announcement of the sport’s calendar for 2023. The governing body’s unexpected release of the new schedule took place without warning and without the teams’ approval of a triple-header for next season, ramping up the increasingly fractious relationship at the heart of the sport.
RELATED PEOPLE
JR Motorsports won’t join the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
JR Motorsports won't make the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, according to Kelley Earnhardt. What did Earnhardt have to say about moving up in 2024?
Autoweek.com
You Read it Right; 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Will Start at 1 a.m. ET
The Las Vegas round of Formula 1’s 2023 schedule will be held on Saturday, November 18 with a start time of 10 p.m. PST. That time will make the race time 6 a.m. at F1's home offices in the U.K. and 7 a.m. throughout many of the European markets.
Autoweek.com
How a Level Playing Field Has Made This One of Strangest NASCAR Seasons Ever
It all started with Cindric, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Briscoe finishing the 500 in a near photo-finish seven months ago at Daytona. A record-tying 19 drivers already have won in the first 30 races. The 12 drivers still championship-eligible include three former champions, a winless veteran, five drivers who won...
racer.com
Andretti Autosport optimistic ahead of Chadwick's Indy Lights test
Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann has been the driving force behind the team’s Indy Lights and Road to Indy programs for as long as the outfit has been involved in junior open-wheel racing. Among all of the future stars who’ve worked their way through their Indy Lights program, few have drawn as much attention as W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who will conduct her first test for the team on Wednesday in Sebring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Toyota’s new GR Cup car: Ready to race
When the GR Cup kicks off March 30, 2023 at California’s Sonoma Raceway, the racecar world will welcome an exciting new addition: the Toyota GR86 Cup car. What starts out as the highly capable and always fun Toyota GR86 road machine ends up as a focused and purposeful racecar, thanks to the development skills of Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) and TRD.
Autoweek.com
AlphaTauri F1 Rewards Yuki Tsunoda With Contract Extension
Yuki Tsunoda will remain with AlphaTauri into 2023, with the squad’s team principal Franz Tost reckoning that is the timeframe for a youngster to show their full potential. Tsunoda, 22, debuted with AlphaTauri—Red Bull’s junior team—in 2021, having surged through Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2 in successive years.
Autoweek.com
Red Bull Considers F1 Return to Honda in Wake of Failed Deal with Porsche
The Red Bull racing marriage with Honda just might be getting another chance, as talks about re-firing a closer relationship are a "logical and interesting" step for Red Bull, team boss Christian Horner admits. Logical and interesting in the wake of the collapse of Red Bull's talks with Porsche about...
NASCAR addresses ‘crappy parts’ on NextGen at Bristol
Many drivers went behind the wall with power steering issues in the Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Next Gen took the green on the highbanked short track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite a race earlier this season on the Bristol Dirt track, this was the first time the car saw the high loads on the concrete oval.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, September 21
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Autoweek.com
Revved Up: Autoweek Racing Readers Have Their Say, Sept. 21 Edition
We obviously struck a nerve with our debut edition of the Revved Up mailbag last week, as folks had lots to say about it, including on social media. So let’s keep the momentum going with the second edition of Revved Up! And don’t forget to let us know your thoughts!
Road & Track
Skid Plate Racing Is the Slowest, Most Action-Packed Form of Motorsports
The fun thing about motorsports is there's something for everyone. Whether you're into ultra-quick open-wheelers, dune-jumping Baja trucks, or Isle of Man TT motorcycle madness, there's likely a genre that fits your interests. One type of motorsport that we suspect anyone with even a slight interest in cars will love is skid plate racing.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
CARS・
NBC Sports
Toyota executive: ‘We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship’
The president of Toyota Racing Development calls Kyle Busch’s playoff elimination due to an engine failure at Bristol, “the worst nightmare imaginable for me personally and for our team. “We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship,” David Wilson told NBC Sports on Tuesday. Busch...
F1 2023 Schedule Features Record-Breaking 24 Races
One of Formula One’s crown jewels remains on the calendar after uncertainty arose, and it is confirmed that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on a Saturday.
Autoweek.com
Tony Stewart Helps NHRA Hit TV Ratings Milestone
The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series kicked off its Countdown to the Championship with a TV ratings win. The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals from Reading, Pa., on Sunday attracted an average of 1,678,000 viewers on FOX TV. The number marks the most for an NHRA show on FOX TV and is up 150,000 from last year's previous record.
NFL・
Comments / 4