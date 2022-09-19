ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

thecomeback.com

IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500

When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Guardian

F1 teams angered by FIA’s surprise announcement of 24-race 2023 calendar

Formula One teams were left angry and frustrated when taken by surprise at the FIA’s announcement of the sport’s calendar for 2023. The governing body’s unexpected release of the new schedule took place without warning and without the teams’ approval of a triple-header for next season, ramping up the increasingly fractious relationship at the heart of the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

How a Level Playing Field Has Made This One of Strangest NASCAR Seasons Ever

It all started with Cindric, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Briscoe finishing the 500 in a near photo-finish seven months ago at Daytona. A record-tying 19 drivers already have won in the first 30 races. The 12 drivers still championship-eligible include three former champions, a winless veteran, five drivers who won...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Andretti Autosport optimistic ahead of Chadwick's Indy Lights test

Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann has been the driving force behind the team’s Indy Lights and Road to Indy programs for as long as the outfit has been involved in junior open-wheel racing. Among all of the future stars who’ve worked their way through their Indy Lights program, few have drawn as much attention as W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who will conduct her first test for the team on Wednesday in Sebring.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Fia#Indycar Drivers#Super License#Formula 2#Super Licence#Ntt Indycar#Formula 1#American
racer.com

Toyota’s new GR Cup car: Ready to race

When the GR Cup kicks off March 30, 2023 at California’s Sonoma Raceway, the racecar world will welcome an exciting new addition: the Toyota GR86 Cup car. What starts out as the highly capable and always fun Toyota GR86 road machine ends up as a focused and purposeful racecar, thanks to the development skills of Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) and TRD.
SONOMA, CA
Autoweek.com

AlphaTauri F1 Rewards Yuki Tsunoda With Contract Extension

Yuki Tsunoda will remain with AlphaTauri into 2023, with the squad’s team principal Franz Tost reckoning that is the timeframe for a youngster to show their full potential. Tsunoda, 22, debuted with AlphaTauri—Red Bull’s junior team—in 2021, having surged through Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2 in successive years.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR addresses ‘crappy parts’ on NextGen at Bristol

Many drivers went behind the wall with power steering issues in the Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Next Gen took the green on the highbanked short track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite a race earlier this season on the Bristol Dirt track, this was the first time the car saw the high loads on the concrete oval.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, September 21

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Skid Plate Racing Is the Slowest, Most Action-Packed Form of Motorsports

The fun thing about motorsports is there's something for everyone. Whether you're into ultra-quick open-wheelers, dune-jumping Baja trucks, or Isle of Man TT motorcycle madness, there's likely a genre that fits your interests. One type of motorsport that we suspect anyone with even a slight interest in cars will love is skid plate racing.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Tony Stewart Helps NHRA Hit TV Ratings Milestone

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series kicked off its Countdown to the Championship with a TV ratings win. The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals from Reading, Pa., on Sunday attracted an average of 1,678,000 viewers on FOX TV. The number marks the most for an NHRA show on FOX TV and is up 150,000 from last year's previous record.
NFL

