Read full article on original website
Related
8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022
A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...
Beyond security software: say hello to the first ExpressVPN router
One of the best VPN services around, ExpressVPN has just launched its first hardware product. Combining the security and simplicity of its premium software into a speedy built-in VPN router, ExpressVPN Aircove seeks to reinvent how digital home protection should be done. Available for US customers only presently, Aircove is...
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts
Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users warned to check Wi-Fi settings to avoid serious privacy issue
If you are one of the billions of people who use an Android device, you are being alerted to a common oversight that could cost you. You should check your WiFi settings immediately to make sure that it truly off, as it has been pointed out that it could still be running in the background if you simply turn it off.
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
How to clear cookies on the iPhone
Your iPhone is, of course, a mini-computer, which means it doesn’t escape the curse of the browser cookie. Although cookies can be helpful in that they keep you logged into websites, they can also be an irritant. Large numbers of cookies can start to slow your iPhone down, and third-party tracking cookies should be destroyed at birth. So it is essential to make it a regular habit to clear the cookies on the iPhone as frequently as possible. We’ll show you how to do that, as well as block cookies on the iPhone altogether.
Hybrid work is invading the suburbs as Citi’s CEO considers Connecticut and New Jersey offices to beat commute inflation
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill September 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Tired of long, annoying, and pricey commutes to the office?. Citigroup’s chief executive, Jane Fraser, said the investment bank may have something in the works to...
PC Magazine
Chrome, Edge Enhanced Spelling Features Are Exposing Your Personal Information
A serious security flaw has been discovered in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge which allows personal information, including passwords, to be shared in cleartext with third-parties. As TechRadar reports, the flaw was discovered by JavaScript security firm otto-js and is referred to as "Spell-Jacking." The problem stems from the use...
PC Magazine
Morgan Stanley Discarded Old Hard Drives Without Deleting Customer Data First
An investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) discovered Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, now known as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, put the personal information of 15 million customers at risk due to the way it handled old hard drives and servers. Starting in 2015, and for a period...
technewstoday.com
How to Access Router Remotely
If you are traveling and want to check up on your home network, you can do so by remotely accessing its router. Most users we interacted with were not familiar with this feature, but accessing the router remotely allows you to check up on your family, roommates, and even access devices connected to the router via a USB drive.
PC Magazine
Yale Unveils Smaller, Smarter Assure Smart Lock Collection
Yale Home has launched a new collection of smart locks that are 30% smaller, offer more smart features, and are compatible with just about every other smart home device you can think of. The collection is made up of four Assure Lock 2 smart locks, including the KeyPad Deadbolt, Touchscreen...
PC Magazine
Elon Musk Eyes Bringing Starlink to Iran
SpaceX is looking to offer its Starlink satellite internet system to users in Iran, a country notorious for online censorship. However, the company needs to first secure permission from the US government, which has long imposed sanctions on technology sales to Iran. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk mentioned the idea on...
The Windows Club
WhatsApp Calls not working on WiFi on PC or Phone
WhatsApp is a default online message and calling service for most users. There are a lot of upsides to popularity, but there is one significant downside, if there is a problem with that service, it will affect millions of users. As of late, a lot of users reported that their WhatsApp Calls are not working on WiFi on PC or Phone. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
PC Magazine
Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out
Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
morningbrew.com
Spotify sells audiobooks now
Spotify started selling audiobooks in the US yesterday. It represents Part 2 of the company’s push to become a one-stop shop for your earholes (the first being podcasts). Spotify’s Head of Audiobooks Nir Zicherman said that the audiobook market is expanding by about 20% annually. What he didn’t say is that it’s dominated by one big player: Amazon. Its service, Audible, accounted for more than 40% of the audiobook market in 2018, according to data from Codex.
Google's Nest Wifi Pro pricing prematurely leaks ahead of launch
An online retailer has prematurely revealed the pricing and color schemes for Google's upcoming Nest Wifi product.
Comments / 0