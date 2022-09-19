ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

The Verge

Twitch is cutting how much its biggest streamers earn from subscriptions

Twitch is reducing how much money it shares with some of the biggest streamers on the platform. Right now, the majority of partnered streamers receive a 50 / 50 revenue share on subscriptions to their channel. That means 50 percent of net revenue goes to Twitch, while 50 percent goes to the streamer themselves. However, Twitch has negotiated premium subscription terms with some bigger streamers that give them a 70 / 30 revenue split, and that split is what’s going to change.
Scary Mommy

Read A Terrifying Report About How Predators On Twitch Exploit Kids In Real Time

The streaming platform Twitch has become one of the most popular online mediums on the planet, especially for teens. Bought for nearly a billion dollars by Amazon, Twitch accounted for 76% of streamed gaming content in the first quarter of 2022. Millions of people join each day to watch skilled and professional gamers play video games like Fortnite and Madden, while millions more stream their own content. And, of course, with that comes danger.
TechCrunch

Twitch responds to gambling scam drama by banning some betting sites

Over the weekend, ItsSliker, a U.K.-based streamer who gained some popularity back in 2019 after appearing on game show streams, was accused of misleading Twitch figures into loaning him big sums of cash. According to Discord logs linked on a Reddit thread, ItsSliker claimed that his bank account was locked and he needed help while the account was frozen.
The Verge

YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds

Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
The Verge

Peloton Row hands-on: pretty much what you’d expect

Everybody knew that a Peloton rower was coming. In fact, it’s been rumored for so long that even chief product officer Tom Cortese told The Verge the rower was the “worst-kept secret on Earth.” So now that it’s actually in my living room, it all feels a tad anticlimactic.
Business Insider

Gopuff execs started grilling managers about bathroom breaks after the $15 billion delivery startup adopted Amazon's playbook

Former Gopuff managers say executives called out managers when employees took bathroom breaks. Gopuff had been hiring Amazon managers over the past few years to remake their operations. Current and former Gopuff managers said Amazon's management style didn't fit into the startup. Last year, the rapid-delivery company Gopuff started adopting...
The Verge

YouTube will let creators monetize videos with licensed music

YouTube is working on a new program to let creators monetize their longform videos that use licensed music. At its Made on YouTube event today, the company announced Creator Music, opening up a catalog of popular music for content creators to use in their videos without getting their monetization dinged. Creators have a few options: they can either license tracks directly and keep all of the revenue (besides the 45 percent cut YouTube takes) or share revenue with the license holders. According to Billboard, that share is 27.5 percent each to the video creator and artists.
The Verge

Amazon’s annual product launch marathon is happening September 28th

Amazon is holding an event next week to announce new devices, features, and services. The fully virtual event will kick off at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on September 28th and is expected to include the usual deluge of Amazon devices announcements just in time for fall. Amazon confirmed the event in an email invitation to The Verge today.
The Verge

Amazon Fire 7 review: a budget tablet for the basics

After three years, Amazon’s finally updated its most affordable tablet: the Fire 7. Starting at $59.99 ($74.99 without lockscreen ads), the new model costs slightly more than its predecessor but comes with increased RAM as well as battery life that matches the larger and considerably more expensive Fire HD 10’s. It also gets USB-C, up to 32GB of built-in storage, and a more powerful processor.
The Verge

Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter

At first glance, the new trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the show itself; we can see that Sonic will be fighting Shadow, one of his many rivals, as well as the villainous Eggman. (Big the Cat also makes another appearance.) But text in Tuesday’s trailer mysteriously teases that...
The Verge

Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts

Set largely just a few years before the events of Rogue One, Andor tells the origin story of its namesake, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a charming, world-weary thief who becomes a vital member of the Rebel Alliance right as the resistance is first beginning to come into existence. Though the Galactic Empire’s larger ambitions and its connections to the dark side of the Force aren’t widely known as Andor opens, Cassian, like countless other ordinary people living during the era, knows from personal experience just how profoundly destructive and cruel their overlords can be. That knowledge is why Cassian and so many of the other salvager-cum-mechanics eking out meager lives on the desert planet Ferrix are willing to keep their heads down in hopes of seeming too insignificant and defeated to draw the Empire’s attention.
The Verge

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

Logitech is officially announcing its G Cloud Gaming Handheld today after a teaser and a leak last month. The Android-powered $349.99 handheld will arrive in North America on October 17th, with access to the Google Play Store, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service. While you’ll be able to play Android mobile games, the focus is really on cloud gaming, and the handheld has been engineered this way to provide 12 hours or more of battery life.
The Verge

Here come the Dynamic Island clones.

It’s no secret that once Apple does something, the industry tends to follow, so it’s not much of a surprise that we’re already seeing Dynamic Island clones materialize. Last week we saw MIUI (the Android-based software on Xiaomi phones) themers incorporate Dynamic Island-like ideas into their software, and today 9to5Google reports that Redmi is asking its fans to come up with ideas for what a “Redmi Island” could look like. Apparently Redmi wants to use to display alerts like incoming calls, notifications, and more.
