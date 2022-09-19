Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Twitch is cutting how much its biggest streamers earn from subscriptions
Twitch is reducing how much money it shares with some of the biggest streamers on the platform. Right now, the majority of partnered streamers receive a 50 / 50 revenue share on subscriptions to their channel. That means 50 percent of net revenue goes to Twitch, while 50 percent goes to the streamer themselves. However, Twitch has negotiated premium subscription terms with some bigger streamers that give them a 70 / 30 revenue split, and that split is what’s going to change.
Read A Terrifying Report About How Predators On Twitch Exploit Kids In Real Time
The streaming platform Twitch has become one of the most popular online mediums on the planet, especially for teens. Bought for nearly a billion dollars by Amazon, Twitch accounted for 76% of streamed gaming content in the first quarter of 2022. Millions of people join each day to watch skilled and professional gamers play video games like Fortnite and Madden, while millions more stream their own content. And, of course, with that comes danger.
TechCrunch
Twitch responds to gambling scam drama by banning some betting sites
Over the weekend, ItsSliker, a U.K.-based streamer who gained some popularity back in 2019 after appearing on game show streams, was accused of misleading Twitch figures into loaning him big sums of cash. According to Discord logs linked on a Reddit thread, ItsSliker claimed that his bank account was locked and he needed help while the account was frozen.
Twitch bans some gambling content after an outcry from streamers
The streaming giant said it would prohibit content that included unlicensed slots, roulette, or dice games. Sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker will still be permitted on Twitch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
The real victims of Facebook catfish scams are the scammers, who have been human trafficked into scamming as a job.
Extraordinary investigative work from Cambodian news outlet VOD, interviewing Indonesian migrant workers who were allegedly brought to Cambodia and set to work as pretend beautiful women who would like you to invest in their cryptocurrency platform. The workers say they lived and worked in the same building, and that their...
The Verge
Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion
According to lawyers for the family of Betty Jo McClain Thomas, the massive award was assigned by a jury in July for two reasons: “systemic safety failures that led to the robbery and stabbing death of an 83-year-old woman by a cable repairman and for using forged documents to try to keep a jury from hearing the lawsuit.”
The Verge
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds
Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
The Verge
Peloton Row hands-on: pretty much what you’d expect
Everybody knew that a Peloton rower was coming. In fact, it’s been rumored for so long that even chief product officer Tom Cortese told The Verge the rower was the “worst-kept secret on Earth.” So now that it’s actually in my living room, it all feels a tad anticlimactic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gopuff execs started grilling managers about bathroom breaks after the $15 billion delivery startup adopted Amazon's playbook
Former Gopuff managers say executives called out managers when employees took bathroom breaks. Gopuff had been hiring Amazon managers over the past few years to remake their operations. Current and former Gopuff managers said Amazon's management style didn't fit into the startup. Last year, the rapid-delivery company Gopuff started adopting...
‘World’s worst boss’ sparks fierce debate after making employees change phone numbers for bizarre reason
A BIZARRE boss has come under fire for refusing to hire people who have the number five as the fifth digit of their phone number. The boss of the education company in Shenzen, China has reportedly told job applicants to change their number if they're serious about getting a role at the firm.
The Verge
YouTube will let creators monetize videos with licensed music
YouTube is working on a new program to let creators monetize their longform videos that use licensed music. At its Made on YouTube event today, the company announced Creator Music, opening up a catalog of popular music for content creators to use in their videos without getting their monetization dinged. Creators have a few options: they can either license tracks directly and keep all of the revenue (besides the 45 percent cut YouTube takes) or share revenue with the license holders. According to Billboard, that share is 27.5 percent each to the video creator and artists.
The Verge
Amazon’s annual product launch marathon is happening September 28th
Amazon is holding an event next week to announce new devices, features, and services. The fully virtual event will kick off at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on September 28th and is expected to include the usual deluge of Amazon devices announcements just in time for fall. Amazon confirmed the event in an email invitation to The Verge today.
The Verge
Amazon Fire 7 review: a budget tablet for the basics
After three years, Amazon’s finally updated its most affordable tablet: the Fire 7. Starting at $59.99 ($74.99 without lockscreen ads), the new model costs slightly more than its predecessor but comes with increased RAM as well as battery life that matches the larger and considerably more expensive Fire HD 10’s. It also gets USB-C, up to 32GB of built-in storage, and a more powerful processor.
The Verge
Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter
At first glance, the new trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the show itself; we can see that Sonic will be fighting Shadow, one of his many rivals, as well as the villainous Eggman. (Big the Cat also makes another appearance.) But text in Tuesday’s trailer mysteriously teases that...
NME
Twitch has safety upgrades “in development” following report on alleged grooming
Content Warning: this piece contains details of child predatory behaviour and online abuse. A new report has alleged that child predators use Twitch to target children using its streaming platform, and the company has now responded, calling the statistics “deeply upsetting”. The report, published by Bloomberg, alleges that...
23 Times Complete And Total Strangers On The Internet Totally, Completely, 100% Nailed Their Response
These folks sure have a way with their keyboards.
The Verge
Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts
Set largely just a few years before the events of Rogue One, Andor tells the origin story of its namesake, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a charming, world-weary thief who becomes a vital member of the Rebel Alliance right as the resistance is first beginning to come into existence. Though the Galactic Empire’s larger ambitions and its connections to the dark side of the Force aren’t widely known as Andor opens, Cassian, like countless other ordinary people living during the era, knows from personal experience just how profoundly destructive and cruel their overlords can be. That knowledge is why Cassian and so many of the other salvager-cum-mechanics eking out meager lives on the desert planet Ferrix are willing to keep their heads down in hopes of seeming too insignificant and defeated to draw the Empire’s attention.
The Verge
Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99
Logitech is officially announcing its G Cloud Gaming Handheld today after a teaser and a leak last month. The Android-powered $349.99 handheld will arrive in North America on October 17th, with access to the Google Play Store, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service. While you’ll be able to play Android mobile games, the focus is really on cloud gaming, and the handheld has been engineered this way to provide 12 hours or more of battery life.
The Verge
Here come the Dynamic Island clones.
It’s no secret that once Apple does something, the industry tends to follow, so it’s not much of a surprise that we’re already seeing Dynamic Island clones materialize. Last week we saw MIUI (the Android-based software on Xiaomi phones) themers incorporate Dynamic Island-like ideas into their software, and today 9to5Google reports that Redmi is asking its fans to come up with ideas for what a “Redmi Island” could look like. Apparently Redmi wants to use to display alerts like incoming calls, notifications, and more.
Would You Travel 3,000 Miles to Be in a MrBeast Video for Only 90 Seconds? This YouTuber Did
The YouTuber said the experience was pretty "awkward."
Comments / 0