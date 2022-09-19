Set largely just a few years before the events of Rogue One, Andor tells the origin story of its namesake, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a charming, world-weary thief who becomes a vital member of the Rebel Alliance right as the resistance is first beginning to come into existence. Though the Galactic Empire’s larger ambitions and its connections to the dark side of the Force aren’t widely known as Andor opens, Cassian, like countless other ordinary people living during the era, knows from personal experience just how profoundly destructive and cruel their overlords can be. That knowledge is why Cassian and so many of the other salvager-cum-mechanics eking out meager lives on the desert planet Ferrix are willing to keep their heads down in hopes of seeming too insignificant and defeated to draw the Empire’s attention.

