Read full article on original website
Related
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
inputmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — in pictures
Once again, there are two iPhone Pro models: the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The most notable change is the pill-shaped “Dynamic Island” which replaces the notch. It changes based on the activity.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
The Verge
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds
Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
The real victims of Facebook catfish scams are the scammers, who have been human trafficked into scamming as a job.
Extraordinary investigative work from Cambodian news outlet VOD, interviewing Indonesian migrant workers who were allegedly brought to Cambodia and set to work as pretend beautiful women who would like you to invest in their cryptocurrency platform. The workers say they lived and worked in the same building, and that their...
The Verge
Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion
According to lawyers for the family of Betty Jo McClain Thomas, the massive award was assigned by a jury in July for two reasons: “systemic safety failures that led to the robbery and stabbing death of an 83-year-old woman by a cable repairman and for using forged documents to try to keep a jury from hearing the lawsuit.”
One of iPhone’s best features has MOVED – and Apple fans are so confused
APPLE has quietly moved one of its handiest iPhone tricks: hiding photos. The latest iOS update has totally changed the feature's location – leaving iPhone users confused. Your iPhone has had the ability to hide photos for years. When you do it, the image is placed in a special...
The Verge
The best noise-canceling headphone deals
With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
makeuseof.com
How to Take 48MP Photos on the iPhone 14 Pro
For the first time in several years, Apple has bumped the camera resolution of the iPhone. The new and improved 48MP primary camera is one of the biggest reasons to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, if you already own the iPhone 14 Pro and tried shooting pictures with...
Apple delaying some iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders originally promised for launch day delivery
The first iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders are starting to arrive to buyers around the world. For some buyers, however, Friday won’t be “iPhone 14 Day” after all. According to reports on social media and from 9to5Mac readers, Apple is delaying some iPhone 14 pre-orders that were initially promised for September 16 launch day delivery.
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
The Verge
Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter
At first glance, the new trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the show itself; we can see that Sonic will be fighting Shadow, one of his many rivals, as well as the villainous Eggman. (Big the Cat also makes another appearance.) But text in Tuesday’s trailer mysteriously teases that...
The Verge
Apple releases fixes for iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking and constant copy / paste prompts
Apple is fixing a bunch of big iOS 16 bugs today. A new update that’s out now, iOS 16.0.2, is meant to fix the issue where the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro’s camera would vibrate while using third-party apps, as well as the overbearing “Allow Paste” notifications, according to an Apple Support page. The patch fixes other various bugs, which you can read in the update text shown to iPhone users below:
Android Authority
How to copy and paste on the iPhone
It doesn't involve CMD + C, but still pretty easy. We all know how to CMD+C and CMD+V on a Mac to copy and paste, but do you know how to copy and paste on an iPhone? You may think that it isn’t possible to copy and paste on an iOS device, but it actually is possible. It’s very easy to do, and with Universal Clipboard, you can even copy on one Apple device and paste on another. Here’s how to do it all.
The Verge
How to use Focus modes in iOS 16
Apple added Focus modes last year in iOS 15 to help you stay on task. The idea was to keep you “in the moment” by filtering out apps or notifications that you don’t want popping up during specific times. In iOS 16, Apple has also added some new options to streamline the process. That includes the ability to silence notifications from specific apps or people, as well as link Focus modes with lock screens and watchfaces.
Digital Trends
How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature
If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
CNET
These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
Android Authority
How to set up and use Apple Pay on your iPhone
If Apple has its way, actual physical cash could soon become museum antiquities. In the push to “do everything with your device,” you can add multiple documents to Apple Wallet as digital versions and eventually do away with your physical wallet altogether. Here’s how to set up and use Apple Pay on your iPhone.
NFL・
Comments / 0