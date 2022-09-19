ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

inputmag.com

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — in pictures

Once again, there are two iPhone Pro models: the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The most notable change is the pill-shaped “Dynamic Island” which replaces the notch. It changes based on the activity.
The Verge

YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds

Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
The Verge

The best noise-canceling headphone deals

With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.
makeuseof.com

How to Take 48MP Photos on the iPhone 14 Pro

For the first time in several years, Apple has bumped the camera resolution of the iPhone. The new and improved 48MP primary camera is one of the biggest reasons to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, if you already own the iPhone 14 Pro and tried shooting pictures with...
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly

Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
The Verge

Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter

At first glance, the new trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the show itself; we can see that Sonic will be fighting Shadow, one of his many rivals, as well as the villainous Eggman. (Big the Cat also makes another appearance.) But text in Tuesday’s trailer mysteriously teases that...
The Verge

Apple releases fixes for iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking and constant copy / paste prompts

Apple is fixing a bunch of big iOS 16 bugs today. A new update that’s out now, iOS 16.0.2, is meant to fix the issue where the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro’s camera would vibrate while using third-party apps, as well as the overbearing “Allow Paste” notifications, according to an Apple Support page. The patch fixes other various bugs, which you can read in the update text shown to iPhone users below:
Android Authority

How to copy and paste on the iPhone

It doesn't involve CMD + C, but still pretty easy. We all know how to CMD+C and CMD+V on a Mac to copy and paste, but do you know how to copy and paste on an iPhone? You may think that it isn’t possible to copy and paste on an iOS device, but it actually is possible. It’s very easy to do, and with Universal Clipboard, you can even copy on one Apple device and paste on another. Here’s how to do it all.
The Verge

How to use Focus modes in iOS 16

Apple added Focus modes last year in iOS 15 to help you stay on task. The idea was to keep you “in the moment” by filtering out apps or notifications that you don’t want popping up during specific times. In iOS 16, Apple has also added some new options to streamline the process. That includes the ability to silence notifications from specific apps or people, as well as link Focus modes with lock screens and watchfaces.
Digital Trends

How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature

If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
CNET

These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
Android Authority

How to set up and use Apple Pay on your iPhone

If Apple has its way, actual physical cash could soon become museum antiquities. In the push to “do everything with your device,” you can add multiple documents to Apple Wallet as digital versions and eventually do away with your physical wallet altogether. Here’s how to set up and use Apple Pay on your iPhone.
