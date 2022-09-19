Join hosts Allen Halas, Patrick Carroll and Omar Beckom each week for the latest in underground hip hop, from the Breaking And Entering world headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. Today, Allen and Omar are there to hold things down, talking about Kanye allegedly never reading a book, Future selling his catalog and much more. This week’s guest is Big Frank to talk about his viral single “Backpack.” Don’t miss it!
If you were to show someone a sample of the Milwaukee music scene, this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes is a great place to start. There’s a little bit of everything in this playlist, including brand new tracks from Yum Yum Cult, Rustbelt, Clayton and more. Don’t forget to check out the full archive of playlists by following Breaking And Entering on Spotify, get exclusive content from us on Patreon, and check out this week’s playlist below:
