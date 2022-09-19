Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launches new Lotto drawing game, players could win thousands
Wednesday night at 9 p.m. the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery will make their first draw for their new game called Lotto.
Kait 8
NEA District Fair expands, offers online tickets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Northeast Arkansas District Fair is bigger and better than ever. The fair gates open at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, and do not close until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25. That’s nine full...
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Kait 8
Sept. 22: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A 115-year-old record high temperature was broken on Wednesday. Now a cold front will drop us around 20 degrees to around 80° today. While this will be a mostly dry front, we cannot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Arkansans need to know about alligator hunting season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is one of, if not the best state in the country for the outdoors. But can you hunt alligator here in the Natural State? Well, we actually took that question straight to Trey Reid with Arkansas Game and Fish. “We do have an alligator...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Cities And Small Towns In Arkansas You Must Visit
Looking to discover some of the best small towns in Arkansas along with cities you may know about?. Are you looking for a state to visit that is not the main tourist destination, but has all the benefits of a travel hotspot? If so, Arkansas is a great place to plan to visit (or move)! Bordering on the South and the Midwest, Arkansas combines the charm of both locales. Although the state is on the smaller side, the best towns in Arkansas are ones you will want to visit again and again!
onlyinark.com
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
5newsonline.com
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
KHBS
When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Deaths from COVID-19 surpass 12,000 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas has now surpassed 12,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Fall begins Thursday night at 8:03 p.m
The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 8:03 PM in the Northern Hemisphere.
"Our baby was wanted and loved." Complications of Arkansas's abortion ban
An Arkansas family traveled hundreds of miles to get abortion care out of state due to legal blocks—and were forced to make a decision they never imagined. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade in June has led a number of states, including Arkansas, to enact abortion bans.
wvasfm.org
Hope Credit Union Pandemic Relief Program
Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union says almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next ten years. The credit union says each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion from a...
Kait 8
Arkansas gas prices buck national trend, rise 5 cents
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn in the past week and headed back up. According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 5.6 cents a gallon to $3.17. Gas prices in the Natural State...
Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.
texarkanafyi.com
The Beast of Bradley – AGFC Alligator Gar Project [VIDEO]
We recently spoke with Dylan Hann with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission representing southwest Arkansas. Over the last months, the AGFC has been conducting experiments on Alligator Garfish from the Red/Sulpher River junction. It was reported that among the fish was possibly a new record size!. We documented the...
35,000 diamonds: Arkansas man makes history at Crater of Diamonds
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — An Arkansas man has made history after he found the 35,000th diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park since it opened back in 1972. Following the huge milestone, this becomes the 50th diamond that Scott Kreykes has found so far this year. Kreykes is a frequent visitor of the park and has registered over 80 diamonds in the four years that he's been visiting the park.
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
Comments / 0