Arkansas State

NEA District Fair expands, offers online tickets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Northeast Arkansas District Fair is bigger and better than ever. The fair gates open at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, and do not close until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25. That’s nine full...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Sept. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A 115-year-old record high temperature was broken on Wednesday. Now a cold front will drop us around 20 degrees to around 80° today. While this will be a mostly dry front, we cannot...
12 Best Cities And Small Towns In Arkansas You Must Visit

Looking to discover some of the best small towns in Arkansas along with cities you may know about?. Are you looking for a state to visit that is not the main tourist destination, but has all the benefits of a travel hotspot? If so, Arkansas is a great place to plan to visit (or move)! Bordering on the South and the Midwest, Arkansas combines the charm of both locales. Although the state is on the smaller side, the best towns in Arkansas are ones you will want to visit again and again!
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
Hope Credit Union Pandemic Relief Program

Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union says almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next ten years. The credit union says each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion from a...
Arkansas gas prices buck national trend, rise 5 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn in the past week and headed back up. According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 5.6 cents a gallon to $3.17. Gas prices in the Natural State...
The Beast of Bradley – AGFC Alligator Gar Project [VIDEO]

We recently spoke with Dylan Hann with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission representing southwest Arkansas. Over the last months, the AGFC has been conducting experiments on Alligator Garfish from the Red/Sulpher River junction. It was reported that among the fish was possibly a new record size!. We documented the...
35,000 diamonds: Arkansas man makes history at Crater of Diamonds

MURFREESBORO, Ark. — An Arkansas man has made history after he found the 35,000th diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park since it opened back in 1972. Following the huge milestone, this becomes the 50th diamond that Scott Kreykes has found so far this year. Kreykes is a frequent visitor of the park and has registered over 80 diamonds in the four years that he's been visiting the park.
