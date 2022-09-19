ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Trentonian

South Jersey News

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Pat Colavita, longtime Mercer County commissioner, dies at 77

Pasquale A. Colavita, Jr., a former Lawrence mayor who spent 18 years as a Mercer County Commissioner, died today. He was 77. “Pat Colavita was a great friend to so many and one of the hardest working public servants I’ve had the honor to know and to serve with,” said County Executive Brian Hughes in a statement announcement Colavita’s death. “Pat was admired among his colleagues and will not only be remembered for his thoughtful leadership and commitment to strengthening our community, but for his wit and grace.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Capital Health Launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative Leveraging $10 Million of Investment in Local Community

Business and community leaders gathered yesterday at Capital Health, one of the area’s largest employers and a provider of health care in the Trenton community for over 125 years, to champion an initiative spearheading significant investment in the community surrounding Capital Health’s flagship hospital on Brunswick Avenue. In addition to announcing the new Trenton Neighborhood Initiative, Capital Health announced it has received a $2.5 million leadership gift from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, dedicated to supporting the initiative’s work.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County holding three additional paper shredding events

FLORENCE – Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event is this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Guatemala’s Independence Day Parade Brings Thousands into The Streets of Trenton

There was dancing and singing; laughing and waving; there were more festivities than one person could comprehend in Franklin Park and Unity Park on Sunday as thousands of people came to Trenton to celebrate the 201st anniversary of Guatemala’s independence from Spain. The festivities started Saturday night with Trenton’s...
TRENTON, NJ
trentonnj.org

Mayor Unveils Montgomery Street Plaza Restoration at Ribbon Cutting

TRENTON, N.J. – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora ceremoniously cut the ribbon at the completed rehabilitation of Montgomery Street Plaza this week. Connecting historic city landmarks to the Mill Hill neighborhood, the plaza adds to the list of Trenton's historic sites that have undergone recent restoration efforts. The plaza is...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Santiago is Murphy’s choice as new Monmouth County Prosecutor

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to nominate Raymond Santiago as the new Monmouth County Prosecutor, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. He will replace Lori Linskey, who has served as acting prosecutor since June 2021 and had been a top contender for the post. “The governor’s office has informed me...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden Vicinage Community Courtyard Celebration Rescheduled Until Oct. 4

The Camden Vicinage’s courtyard community celebration scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 4 because of anticipated inclement weather. The free outdoor event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard of the Hall of Justice, 101 S. 5th St., Camden.
CAMDEN, NJ
billypenn.com

Quetcy Lozada’s rise to power: How the North Philly organizer snagged a City Council nomination

Quetcy Lozada has always thought of herself as a person “in the middle.”. She’s slightly more conservative than her longtime mentor, former District 7 councilmember and mayoral candidate Maria Quiñones Sánchez, but she still considers herself to be progressive. Politically, she’s frequently found herself as the liaison between dueling personalities, the 52-year-old Northwood resident told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

