Pasquale A. Colavita, Jr., a former Lawrence mayor who spent 18 years as a Mercer County Commissioner, died today. He was 77. “Pat Colavita was a great friend to so many and one of the hardest working public servants I’ve had the honor to know and to serve with,” said County Executive Brian Hughes in a statement announcement Colavita’s death. “Pat was admired among his colleagues and will not only be remembered for his thoughtful leadership and commitment to strengthening our community, but for his wit and grace.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO