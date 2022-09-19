Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Trentonian
South Jersey News
New Jersey Globe
Pat Colavita, longtime Mercer County commissioner, dies at 77
Pasquale A. Colavita, Jr., a former Lawrence mayor who spent 18 years as a Mercer County Commissioner, died today. He was 77. “Pat Colavita was a great friend to so many and one of the hardest working public servants I’ve had the honor to know and to serve with,” said County Executive Brian Hughes in a statement announcement Colavita’s death. “Pat was admired among his colleagues and will not only be remembered for his thoughtful leadership and commitment to strengthening our community, but for his wit and grace.
trentondaily.com
Capital Health Launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative Leveraging $10 Million of Investment in Local Community
Business and community leaders gathered yesterday at Capital Health, one of the area’s largest employers and a provider of health care in the Trenton community for over 125 years, to champion an initiative spearheading significant investment in the community surrounding Capital Health’s flagship hospital on Brunswick Avenue. In addition to announcing the new Trenton Neighborhood Initiative, Capital Health announced it has received a $2.5 million leadership gift from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, dedicated to supporting the initiative’s work.
Trentonian
Burlington County holding three additional paper shredding events
FLORENCE – Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event is this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
trentondaily.com
Guatemala’s Independence Day Parade Brings Thousands into The Streets of Trenton
There was dancing and singing; laughing and waving; there were more festivities than one person could comprehend in Franklin Park and Unity Park on Sunday as thousands of people came to Trenton to celebrate the 201st anniversary of Guatemala’s independence from Spain. The festivities started Saturday night with Trenton’s...
trentonnj.org
Mayor Unveils Montgomery Street Plaza Restoration at Ribbon Cutting
TRENTON, N.J. – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora ceremoniously cut the ribbon at the completed rehabilitation of Montgomery Street Plaza this week. Connecting historic city landmarks to the Mill Hill neighborhood, the plaza adds to the list of Trenton's historic sites that have undergone recent restoration efforts. The plaza is...
New Jersey Globe
Santiago is Murphy’s choice as new Monmouth County Prosecutor
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to nominate Raymond Santiago as the new Monmouth County Prosecutor, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. He will replace Lori Linskey, who has served as acting prosecutor since June 2021 and had been a top contender for the post. “The governor’s office has informed me...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
phillyvoice.com
Satanists win again in Delco as another school district amends its dress code
A group of Satanists successfully lobbied the Garnet Valley School District to alter its dress code policy, which prohibited students from wearing clothing with Satanic or cultic references. The Delaware County district eliminated the rule at the beginning of the school year after a months-long campaign spearheaded by Satanic Delco,...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden Vicinage Community Courtyard Celebration Rescheduled Until Oct. 4
The Camden Vicinage’s courtyard community celebration scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 4 because of anticipated inclement weather. The free outdoor event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard of the Hall of Justice, 101 S. 5th St., Camden.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Feds want 6 years for Jan. 6 rioter from N.J. His lawyer says he’s done enough jail time.
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the former Army reservist and Navy employee from Monmouth County convicted of five crimes for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will face a federal judge for sentencing Thursday. And as the case against him has been from the start, mirroring other Jan. 6 suspects as...
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
billypenn.com
Quetcy Lozada’s rise to power: How the North Philly organizer snagged a City Council nomination
Quetcy Lozada has always thought of herself as a person “in the middle.”. She’s slightly more conservative than her longtime mentor, former District 7 councilmember and mayoral candidate Maria Quiñones Sánchez, but she still considers herself to be progressive. Politically, she’s frequently found herself as the liaison between dueling personalities, the 52-year-old Northwood resident told Billy Penn.
George Floyd’s attorney urges Murphy to investigate alleged racism at N.J. hospital
Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of high-profile police killings, is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate accusations of systemic racism at University Hospital. In a tweet Sunday, Crump posted an NJ Advance Media story...
fox29.com
Burlington County town orders bakery to remove its mascot from beloved mural
A bakery owner in Medford, New Jersey was ordered to remove her shop's moose mascot from an outdoor mural due to sign violations. The bright pink wall adorned with sprinkles and the shop's moose mascot is considered a sign, not artwork, according to the township officials.
N.J. assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash recalled for dedication to crime victims
The Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in a motorcycle crash in July is remembered by his family as a balanced prosecutor who always stood up for crime victims, but also had a passion for working on bail reform. Avon Morgan, 38, of Ridgewood, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital...
