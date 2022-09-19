Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego faces highest demands ever
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday Sept. 21 Feeding San Diego held a drive-thru food distribution in East Village. The organization has faced its highest demands and highest lines ever in recent months as inflation has pushed more and more families toward donation lines. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live with...
kusi.com
Three-day military convention and art festival “Force-Con” comes to San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Force-Con 2022, a three-day military convention and art festival, is coming to San Diego revolving around military veterans and POW’s. Friday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25 the San Diego Air and Space Museum will host the event, which kicks off with the Red Carpet Gala Celebrating 100 years of Naval Carriers and Honoring Legends of Aviation.
kusi.com
Crowne Plaza Hotel homeless shelter turns into processing center for migrants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
kusi.com
El Cajon becomes ground zero for homeless hotels in San Diego County
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is again raising questions about his city’s growing homeless problem, as he says San Diego County is making El Cajon the go-to place for new homeless shelters. Wells is calling out San Diego County, as El Cajon is absorbing...
kusi.com
San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
kusi.com
The Miramar Air Show returns Sept. 23 – 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Miramar Air Show is returning to San Diego starting Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. and will go until Sunday, Sept. 25. The Miramar Air Show is a staple of San Diego culture as a military city, and each year thousands flock to to the Marine Corps Air Station for the three-day event.
San Diego weekly Reader
Cub reporter for L.A. Times scoops PSA crash story
Even after the passage of 44 years, the tiniest of details still remains fresh when I relive the hot awful Monday of September 25, 1978 in San Diego. At fifty seconds past 9 am, above El Cajon Boulevard at 38th Street, the right wing of a Pacific Southwest Airlines jet descending in a turn toward Lindbergh Field was gashed from below by a single-engine Cessna that the 727 pilot had lost sight of. Killed were the two Cessna pilots, all 135 PSA passengers and crew, and seven people on the ground where the jet plunged into houses along Dwight Street between Nile and Boundary streets in North Park.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Del Mar, California
For those looking for a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of downtown San Diego, there is the beautiful town of Del Mar, located less than 30 minutes from downtown San Diego but still in San Diego County. Del Mar is known for its beaches, as well as the Torrey Pines State Beach and Reserve, which is home to land untouched by man and overlooks gorgeous cliffs.
NBC Los Angeles
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego and Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
Another refugee family dropped off at a San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — A refugee program run by Catholic Charities dropped off a family with two young children, September 20, at a downtown homeless shelter. The second time in less than a week that the charity dropped refugees off at homeless shelters. For the second time in a week,...
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
kusi.com
Ground Floor Murals puts up art in Chula Vista
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ground Floor Murals is a company that creates elaborate art pieces that can be seen on the sides of buildings across the country, and now they are bringing a new piece to Chula Vista. Ground Floor Murals is painting the new mural for the Chula...
Eater
Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen
One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
The Best Pizza in San Diego
Dishing on the best pizza spots in San Diego that the whole family will love. Best known for its fish tacos, craft brews and tasty juice bars, San Diego is quietly leveling up its pizza game too. And, since most families agree that the perfect pie is an instant mood booster, we’re thrilled to share the best pizza joints in the county. From artisan pizzas in Little Italy to authentic Chicago slices, keep reading for the 12 best pizza spots in San Diego that will have the whole family rejoicing, “That’s amore!”
Daily Aztec
Mask mandate extended once again, SDSU students have mixed reactions
The office of San Diego State President Adela de la Torre issued a campus-wide email announcing the decision to continue using facial coverings in instructional settings through Oct. 7, for an “extended and expected final time.”. “Each of us has a personal responsibility to help stop the spread of...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 22 - 25
Need plans this weekend? San Diego hosts air events, Oktoberfest fun, and celebrates the region's heritage this weekend.
Voiceof San Diego
Walton Goes Public; Mayor Responds
This post originally appeared in the Sept. 20 Morning Report. Sign up for the daily newsletter here. We wrote Friday about emails basketball legend Bill Walton has been writing to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the homelessness crisis and his desire to see more cleanups and enforcement to sweep away encampments.
kusi.com
Luxurious ‘Shore House’ at Hotel Del Coronado officially opens
CORONADO (KUSI) – The new Shore House at The Hotel Del is now complete, and all of the available living spaces have already sold. The Shore House at The Dell officially opened its doors on Thursday, Sept. 15 which marked the completion of The Del’s $400 million Master Plan Reimagination.
