Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is in the final stretch as it prepares to open its first D’Iberville location at 11181 Mandal Pkwy. on Sept. 26. The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Walk-On’s executive team and D’Iberville franchise partners at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, one of the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day. This opening will mark Walk-On’s fifth location in Mississippi.

D'IBERVILLE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO