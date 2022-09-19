Read full article on original website
Related
yalnews.com
Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
wcbi.com
Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
Mississippi school teacher takes spins and wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A Mississippi school teacher took a spin on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away with more than $68,000 in cash and prizes. The Northeast Daily Journal reports that Ashlee Martin, 37, an elementary school teacher at Marietta Elementary School was featured on Monday night’s episode of the popular game show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit the Windsor Ruins in Mississippi?
The Windsor Ruins offer a captivating look into the Old South. You have to use your imagination to see it. Visitors have visited these towering remains of a mansion for more than 150 years since a tragic fire. You can’t look at them without wondering what things were like during...
deltastate.edu
Delta State’s flag to fly at half-staff in memory of Taylor Skelton
The Delta State University flag will fly at half-staff today, Sept. 21, through sunset Friday, Sept. 23, in memory of Taylor Cordel Skelton (‘14), director of Delta State’s Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) Field Education. Skelton passed away Sept. 19 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident....
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
‘It disgusted me’: Mississippi woman worries website preys on special needs children
MEMPHIS, TN. — A Panola County mother of a four-year-old autistic boy worries her information was stolen by a website claiming to help special needs children. “It disgusted me,” said the young mother, who asked not to be identified. “I definitely was not going to be quiet.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Wednesday, September 21, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Barnard Observatory (University): SouthTalks: “I Am From Here” with VISHWESH BHATT and SARA CAMP MILAM (noon) 5 pm–1 am: dine-in or outdoor seating. 8 am–1 pm: dine-in or outdoor seating. (excludes freshly squeezed juices. Dine-in only.) 11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open...
wtva.com
Mississippi farmers struggle during the harvest season this year
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a summer of extreme swings, with an extended drought, followed by heavy rain and then resumed drought. This has caused Mississippi farmers to struggle during the harvest season. The sustained drought has made it difficult to grow crops. The recent rainfall has made...
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
Oxford woman sentenced for stealing millions from Mississippi State sorority
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was sentenced on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud committed while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University (MSU). Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
South Reporter
Quentaisha Warren to wed Xavier Travis in November 20 ceremony in Memphis, Tenn.
Gwendolyn Warren and the late Scottie Warren, of Mt. Pleasant, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Quentaisha Warren, to Xavier Travis, son of Linda Jackson and Leroy Levy of Canton, Miss. Quentaisha and Xavier both are graduates from the University of Mississippi where they...
Police: Disabled Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days
An alert has been issued for a Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days. The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell. Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic. He was last seen on Sept. 17...
Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority
OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway
Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's is Coming to D'lberville, Mississippi
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is in the final stretch as it prepares to open its first D’Iberville location at 11181 Mandal Pkwy. on Sept. 26. The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Walk-On’s executive team and D’Iberville franchise partners at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, one of the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day. This opening will mark Walk-On’s fifth location in Mississippi.
desotocountynews.com
Barton among Northwest Sports Hall of Fame inductees
A current DeSoto County school board member is among five new inductees to the Northwest Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame class. Charles Barton, who is on the DeSoto County school board, was a football player and at rantrack for the Rangers between 1964-1965. Barton will be added to...
Comments / 0