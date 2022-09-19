Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
New food hall in Madisonville with tap room, 7 eateries opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new food hall is opening in Madisonville this weekend with food, drinks and entertainment. Element Eatery is opening Saturday with food, drinks and two free concerts. The food hall will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. “We’re...
WKRC
New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
WKRC
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
The Dish: Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Openings You May Have Missed
The Queen City has also welcomed an Italian comfort food spot, a New York-style deli and a new location of a brunch favorite.
WLWT 5
Newport apartment complex resident reacts to extension, while many still have nowhere to go
NEWPORT, Ky. — Back in May,hundreds of Newport residents at Victoria Square Apartments were given a 30-day extension to move out due to a new company purchasing the property. The renovations on the apartments however will take away their affordable housing status and be priced at a market rate.
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb headed to Latonia for in-person tour
The Covington neighborhood of Latonia will be the focus of Beyond the Curb’s fall in-person tour on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour coordinator Jill Morenz said the team is excited to bring attention to Latonia. “This will be our 12th tour and the first...
Covington: Devou Park Overlook to get facelift thanks to Drees company, Acute Hearing, more
Barbara Drees Jones presented to Commissioners at their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night and said that Drees Homes would once again like to honor Ralph Drees. But unlike in 2003, where the man himself came before the city to propose the building and donation of an event center in commemoration of the company’s 75th anniversary, this time it was his daughter who made the request.
Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction
Great Parks of Hamilton County has completed a new trail section which adds to existing trails and creates a dedicated pedestrian path stretching from downtown Cincinnati to Springfield.
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
WKRC
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
spectrumnews1.com
City Council Bootcamp trains Cincinnati residents to hold office, be better engaged in political process
CINCINNATI — Local and midterm elections like the one this November don’t always feature sexy ballot initiatives. But what they determine—everything from property taxes and funding for local schools to who leads our cities—often has the greatest impact on day-to-day lives of residents. But getting engaged...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a pedestrian struck at Cutter Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the West End, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Police Department announced on Twitter that delays should be expected due to this...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Vine Street in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Vine Street in Hartwell. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Great Outdoor Weekend Offers More Than 100 Free Activities To Do Outside in Greater Cincinnati
Fall is almost here, and the weather in Cincinnati is looking incredibly comfortable this weekend — practically perfect for doing something outside.
wvxu.org
Butler County is getting more accessible housing for people with disabilities
Organizations that assist people with developmental disabilities broke ground Wednesday on two new housing complexes in Butler County. Two, four-unit apartment buildings are being constructed — one in Middletown and the other in Trenton. The apartments are designed to be affordable and accessible for people living with developmental disabilities,...
