Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
MONROE, OH
linknky.com

Beyond the Curb headed to Latonia for in-person tour

The Covington neighborhood of Latonia will be the focus of Beyond the Curb’s fall in-person tour on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour coordinator Jill Morenz said the team is excited to bring attention to Latonia. “This will be our 12th tour and the first...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington: Devou Park Overlook to get facelift thanks to Drees company, Acute Hearing, more

Barbara Drees Jones presented to Commissioners at their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night and said that Drees Homes would once again like to honor Ralph Drees. But unlike in 2003, where the man himself came before the city to propose the building and donation of an event center in commemoration of the company’s 75th anniversary, this time it was his daughter who made the request.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand

Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life

MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WKRC

House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
wvxu.org

Butler County is getting more accessible housing for people with disabilities

Organizations that assist people with developmental disabilities broke ground Wednesday on two new housing complexes in Butler County. Two, four-unit apartment buildings are being constructed — one in Middletown and the other in Trenton. The apartments are designed to be affordable and accessible for people living with developmental disabilities,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

