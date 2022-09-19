ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

939theeagle.com

Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

More than 50 businesses to participate in Thursday's second annual Small Business Festival

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Small Business Festival Thursday. It begins at Clary-Shy Park at 4:30 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. "Small business really is the soul of Columbia," Heather Hargrove, business development manager for Liberty Family Medicine, said. "We are very fortunate to have a number of small businesses in the community that provide a variety of services and have many talents, and maybe not everybody knows about them."
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Independent

After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MEXICO, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia senior citizens struggle with inflation costs on fixed incomes

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer-Price Index reported Wednesday that inflation rose 8.3% in August from the same month a year ago. Inflation had people on fixed incomes in Central Missouri struggling to make ends meet. Some seniors at Columbia’s Senior and Activity Center dipped into their savings to cope with rising costs.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council proposes I-70 recommendations to MoDOT

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council held a meeting Monday to discuss possible improvements to Interstate 70. The changes will then be proposed to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for approval and funding. Part of the interstate being discussed includes 17 miles and 10 interchanges. The Columbia Public Works...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Developmental disabilities care providers celebrate record funding

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $955 million to help increase rates for health care providers. That money will go toward a wide range of care providers, including nursing facilities, behavioral health facilities and developmental disability care. Gov. Mike Parson's plan ensures frontline workers are paid a minimum...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council passes 2023 budget

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council passed its operating budget for fiscal year 2023 Monday night. The budget includes a $2 increase in water rates for residential water users. The increase came after an amendment to the original water rate plan. Councilwoman Fowler was the only council member to vote no on the amendment.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Today is the first day of Autumn and it will feel like it!

Happy fall! Get ready to enjoy cooler temperatures that are more routine for this time of year. The weather turned nearly 10-15 degrees cooler this morning compared to yesterday morning and will be nearly 25-30 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to the 95 degrees we reached Wednesday afternoon as Thursday's highs will only reach the upper 60s.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in Audrain County opens

HANNIBAL - The new roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in the area known as Basinger Corner opened on Tuesday. The roundabout is between the U.S. 54, MO 19, and Route J intersection. “The completion of this phase and the reopening of U.S. 54 marks a significant milestone in the project...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

FTA grant allows GoComo to be fare free through September 2023

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted Monday night to extend a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant to help fund free rides for those who use the city's public transit. These fare-free rides started in 2020 when COVID-19 caused a pandemic. Before the grant, riders would have to pay a fare fee of $1.50 per ride. GoComo has seen an increase in riders since the grant, and thus, the council has decided that it would be in the city's best interest to extend the grant.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia City Council looking to keep Go COMO free for riders Monday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will hold its bi-weekly meeting Monday night and on the agenda are bus fares and the city's neighborhood watch. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at City Hall. City council will look at keeping Go COMO free for riders and will vote on if they should take a deeper look at its next meeting, on funding the city's neighborhood watch.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees

Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

MU Health Care announces drive-thru flu shot events

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced that it is offering drive-thru flu shot events at South Providence Medical Park in October. According to a news release, the Columbia events will offer car-side flu shots to adults and kids 6 months and older on Saturday, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Extensive renovations at Columbia middle school to be done in 2023

Look for major renovations at Columbia’s Jefferson middle school to be finished by August 2023. The 112-year-old school is undergoing major roof, window and interior work. Jefferson Middle School was built in 1910 and its mission is to “develop curious minds into compassionate, connected citizens … one student at a time.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Sept. 20

Monday marks the beginning of National Farm Safety Week. Each day of the week has a theme focused on different aspects of agricultural safety. Monday's theme was road safety — which is a far-reaching topic for both farmers and the general public. "We are exposed to road travel with...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work

The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
COLUMBIA, MO

