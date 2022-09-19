Read full article on original website
National Hispanic Heritage Month Is Incomplete Without Afro-Latino History
The intersection of Black and Hispanic history tends to occupy an uncomfortable middle ground
Racism in America is real and here is the proof.
March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
The Cherokee Nation reckons with its history of slavery in a new exhibit
The Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, opened a new exhibit last month about the Cherokee Freedmen, or the Black people once enslaved by the tribe. The display is one of several recent steps taken by the Cherokee Nation to reckon with this aspect of its history.
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
African Americans assisted the Confederacy during the Civil War
Silas Chandler and his man servant Andrew ChandlerBridgeman images Library of congress. Were African Americans really Confederate soldiers?. Black history is filled with stories of the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation, and names of African Americans who fought for freedom from slavery. What is not generally talked about is the fact that there were slaves who aided the Confederacy during the Civil War. It might sound preposterous that any slave would fight to remain in bondage but this situation is not as simple as that and indeed is very complex.
Celebrated Poet and English Professor Nikki Giovanni Retires from Virginia Tech
Internationally renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovani will start a new chapter after 35 years as a professor in Virginia Tech’s English department. She has officially retired, marking what the university calls the “end of a poetic era.”. “I hope that I’ve done a good job,” Giovanni said...
Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?
A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
Theater community unites for special anti-censorship podcast
NEW YORK (AP) — The theater community is banding together for a special podcast to combat censorship that features performances from plays and musicals under threat and appearances by Bryan Cranston, Raúl Esparza, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Richard Kind. The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund’s “Banned Together: An Anti-Censorship Podcast” has readings, scenes and snippets from works including Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” and Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues.” It is available to download now through Sept. 24 in conjunction with Banned Books Week. “Boldly putting this art out there is really important,” said Tony-winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Lisa Kron, who is twice represented on the podcast. Her song with Jeanine Tesori “Changing My Major” from “Fun Home” is heard, and Kron also performs a scene from “The Vagina Monologues.” Other plays featured include Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “An Octoroon,” Paula Vogel’s “Indecent,” Alice Childress’ “Trouble in Mind,” Moisés Kaufman’s “The Laramie Project,” Nilo Cruz’s “Anna in the Tropics” and “My Name is Rachel Corrie” by Rachel Corrie.
The Nation That Never Was review: a new American origin story, from the ashes of the old
Kermit Roosevelt III, descendant of Theodore, sees lessons for today’s divided nation in Reconstruction and the civil rights era
Emancipation Proclamation still has lessons for us today
160 years ago tomorrow — on Sept. 22, 1862 — President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation. Although celebrated by some, it was condemned by others for not doing enough, and still others for doing too much. It was the last resort on a circuitous journey that began...
Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots
Many Latinos historically abandoned accent marks in their first and last names when immigrating to the U.S., and technology has often made it more complicated to use them, but a growing trend among the Latino community is seeing many reclaiming accent marks in their names. Axios Latino Editor Astrid Galvan joins News NOW to explain what’s behind the trend and how it’s helping Latinos reconnect with their roots. Sept. 22, 2022.
Artists featured in the “Black Joy” art exhibit inspire students to find their own meaning of joy within Black culture
Displayed in hale Hall and Thompson Library’s Special Collections Gallery, The “Black Joy” art exhibit selected art from 12 local artists that uplift Black culture and celebrate the joy in Blackness. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
The Radicalization of Washington’s Most Famous Historian
Michael Beschloss is still neutral about everything—except the biggest issue of all.
This is America: Spanish is the language of my culture. I don't speak it, and it haunts me.
It's common for immigrant parents to teach their children Spanish, but it drops of for third-generation Latinx people.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Removing the S-Word and Deb Haaland's Fierce Leadership
Opinion. In November 2009, Dennis Banks (Ojibwe), co-founder of the American Indian Movement (AIM), and I were interviewed on a Michigan morning radio show in advance of an event scheduled for later that evening. One of the morning show hosts had prepared for the interview by reading the history of...
