NEW YORK (AP) — The theater community is banding together for a special podcast to combat censorship that features performances from plays and musicals under threat and appearances by Bryan Cranston, Raúl Esparza, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Richard Kind. The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund’s “Banned Together: An Anti-Censorship Podcast” has readings, scenes and snippets from works including Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” and Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues.” It is available to download now through Sept. 24 in conjunction with Banned Books Week. “Boldly putting this art out there is really important,” said Tony-winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Lisa Kron, who is twice represented on the podcast. Her song with Jeanine Tesori “Changing My Major” from “Fun Home” is heard, and Kron also performs a scene from “The Vagina Monologues.” Other plays featured include Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “An Octoroon,” Paula Vogel’s “Indecent,” Alice Childress’ “Trouble in Mind,” Moisés Kaufman’s “The Laramie Project,” Nilo Cruz’s “Anna in the Tropics” and “My Name is Rachel Corrie” by Rachel Corrie.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO