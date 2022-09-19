Read full article on original website
KOMU
More than 50 businesses to participate in Thursday's second annual Small Business Festival
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Small Business Festival Thursday. It begins at Clary-Shy Park at 4:30 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. "Small business really is the soul of Columbia," Heather Hargrove, business development manager for Liberty Family Medicine, said. "We are very fortunate to have a number of small businesses in the community that provide a variety of services and have many talents, and maybe not everybody knows about them."
KOMU
Columbia City Council proposes I-70 recommendations to MoDOT
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council held a meeting Monday to discuss possible improvements to Interstate 70. The changes will then be proposed to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for approval and funding. Part of the interstate being discussed includes 17 miles and 10 interchanges. The Columbia Public Works...
kwos.com
Extensive renovations at Columbia middle school to be done in 2023
Look for major renovations at Columbia’s Jefferson middle school to be finished by August 2023. The 112-year-old school is undergoing major roof, window and interior work. Jefferson Middle School was built in 1910 and its mission is to “develop curious minds into compassionate, connected citizens … one student at a time.”
KOMU
Village of Bedford Walk to hold fundraiser benefitting Love Columbia's 'Over the Edge'
COLUMBIA − Staff and residents at the Village of Bedford Walk, a senior living community in Columbia, are holding a fundraiser Wednesday to benefit Love Columbia's Over the Edge event. Kelly Champ, the activities manager at the Village of Bedford Walk, said they hope to raise $2,500 for Love...
KOMU
FTA grant allows GoComo to be fare free through September 2023
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted Monday night to extend a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant to help fund free rides for those who use the city's public transit. These fare-free rides started in 2020 when COVID-19 caused a pandemic. Before the grant, riders would have to pay a fare fee of $1.50 per ride. GoComo has seen an increase in riders since the grant, and thus, the council has decided that it would be in the city's best interest to extend the grant.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Downtown Columbia diner owner thanks community for reaching out
We have a follow-up today (Tuesday) to a story we first brought to you on Monday morning about the owner of downtown Columbia’s Broadway Diner being unable to work due to being injured. He issued an appeal to the public on Sunday to help him find cooks, saying they...
KOMU
Warrants pending after Audrain Community Hospital break in
MEXICO − Arrest warrants are pending for two men who allegedly broke into the Audrain Community Hospital early Wednesday morning. The Mexico Department of Public Safety said on Facebook it responded to the hospital around 1:51 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm. Officers said they found someone had entered the...
KOMU
Developmental disabilities care providers celebrate record funding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $955 million to help increase rates for health care providers. That money will go toward a wide range of care providers, including nursing facilities, behavioral health facilities and developmental disability care. Gov. Mike Parson's plan ensures frontline workers are paid a minimum...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
KOMU
Driver arrested after crash on North Providence Road
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested Thursday morning after a car crash at the intersection of North Providence Road and Rogers Street. Jesus Olguin, 23, was arrested under the suspicion of a DUI after he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver...
939theeagle.com
Murphy: Columbia transmission line project approved by voters in 2015 still not done
There has been little progress on the major items included in 2015 and 2018 voter-approved Columbia utility bond issues. That’s according to Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy, who joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Murphy notes Columbia voters approved a $63-million bond issue in 2015 to finance improvements to the electric grid.
Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Columbia Police have taken a man into custody after they believe alcohol was a factor in a car crash which happened around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened in the 500 block of N. Providence Rd. According to CPD, the driver was traveling northbound along N. Providence Rd. and a woman was driving The post Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
MU Health Care announces drive-thru flu shot events
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced that it is offering drive-thru flu shot events at South Providence Medical Park in October. According to a news release, the Columbia events will offer car-side flu shots to adults and kids 6 months and older on Saturday, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
KOMU
New roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in Audrain County opens
HANNIBAL - The new roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in the area known as Basinger Corner opened on Tuesday. The roundabout is between the U.S. 54, MO 19, and Route J intersection. “The completion of this phase and the reopening of U.S. 54 marks a significant milestone in the project...
KOMU
Car thefts on the rise in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is facing a recent uptick in car thefts. CPD announced last week that there had been 39 reports of stolen vehicles over the past 30 days. Eleven of these cases occurred during a two-day period on Wednesday and Thursday of last week. Christian Tabak,...
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KRMS Radio
Tractor Stolen In Miller County Located – Suspect In Custody
The theft of a Kubota tractor last week in Miller County led to the arrest of a Columbia man for that and other thefts . And now the sheriff’s department says that tractor has been found and returned to its owner. Meanwhile the suspect, 48 year old Bryan Cook...
