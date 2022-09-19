COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Small Business Festival Thursday. It begins at Clary-Shy Park at 4:30 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. "Small business really is the soul of Columbia," Heather Hargrove, business development manager for Liberty Family Medicine, said. "We are very fortunate to have a number of small businesses in the community that provide a variety of services and have many talents, and maybe not everybody knows about them."

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO