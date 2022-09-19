ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Students Econ-nect with alumnus

The program hosted Brandon Suber ‘20, a business analyst at McKinsey & Company, who spoke on the experiences that led to his job. Students across Binghamton University are using an alumni-connecting resource to prepare for their careers. This past Friday, undergraduate economics students heard about a BU alumnus’ career...
VESTAL, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

I-GMAP hosts seminar on approaching sensitive historical topics

On Monday, the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention (I-GMAP) held a seminar about Holocaust Education where they addressed the question, “How do we teach sensitive history?”. Speaking on the topic was Jeffrey Parker, a program coordinator at the Levine Institute of Holocaust Education at the United States...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Binghamton Center for Writers welcomes author Lisa Ko

This Tuesday, the Binghamton University Center for Writers hosted its third event of the semester — a reading and Q&A session with National Book Award for Fiction finalist Lisa Ko. Ko is a New York City-based writer of fiction and essays whose 2017 novel “The Leavers” was met with critical and commercial success.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Modernization coming to the Greater Binghamton Airport

The Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) is preparing to undergo two years of reorganization and remodeling, modernizing it for the 21st century. On Sept. 14, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a series of financial awards to be given as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Nine airports received funding to improve the functionality and appearance of their services, including BGM, which was given a gift of $32 million. The first of two parts to the project will involve combining the general aviation and passenger terminals, installing a new, eco-friendly airport canopy and improving many customer-facing facilities. The second part will involve the construction of a new Customs and Border Protection facility.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Truth Pharm’s “Trail of Truth” moves to Washington D.C.

The annual march will also be hosted as a national event for the first time, having been held locally since 2016. Binghamton’s annual Trail of Truth Memorial March has gone national. Truth Pharm, a Binghamton-based organization dedicated to raising awareness on substance misuse, has hosted the march since 2016....
BINGHAMTON, NY
theithacan.org

New mini mart owner rebrands to draw college students

With new owners and a new menu, Smiley’s Mini Mart on Rogan’s Corner hopes to appeal more to Ithaca College students. Smiley’s Mini Mart is located right off the college’s campus at 825 Danby Road, next door to the Sunset Grill. Before Smiley’s Mini Mart opened in August 2022, the store was a local convenience store chain called Dandy’s and until 2018, the store was a privately owned convenience store named Rogan’s Corner. Rogan’s Corner has been known for years as a staple spot for Ithaca College students to purchase everyday things such as snacks and drinks. Smiley’s is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
ITHACA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins

After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Ronald Mcnair
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Golf places 10th at Cornell/Temple Fall Invitational

Over the weekend, the Binghamton golf team competed in the Temple/Cornell Fall Invitational. Out of the 15 teams participating the Bearcats finished 10th, with a combined score of 35 over par for 595 strokes. “There’s definitely some positives we got out of this weekend,” said Binghamton head coach Bernie Herceg....
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Men’s soccer falls to Hofstra 1-0

On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s soccer team played its final match of a three-game homestand in a hard-fought affair against Hofstra. In its last game before conference play begins, BU was unable to find the first win of the season, falling 1-0 to the Pride. “Well, I think the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
#Research Program#Binghamton University#College Student#Black Women#Linus College#African American#Usde
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Passes 65K COVID Cases, Announces Test Kit Distribution

Broome County has passed 65,000 residents infected with COVID-19 as it begins distribution of thousands more home test kits. The County Health Department Friday, September 16 announced the pandemic total at 65,072. Another death was also added bringing the county morbidity to 552. Health officials continue to stress the importance...
owegopennysaver.com

Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen

Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
OWEGO, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The Broome County Correctional Facility must resume in-person visitation

Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit organization that advocates against mass policing and incarceration in the Southern Tier of New York, and Megan Pond, a Broome County citizen whose partner is currently incarcerated at the Broome County Jail, filed a lawsuit against the sheriff of the Broome County Jail, David Harder, for prohibiting in-person visitation to the jail. The deciding trial was held in early August, and Broome County Supreme Court Justice Oliver N. Blaise III granted the plaintiff’s motion to require in-person visitation at the Broome County Jail, giving Harder until Sept. 5 to honor this order. However, Sheriff Harder and Broome County recently appealed this decision in late August.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Volleyball posts 1-2 record at Mountaineer Invitational

The Binghamton volleyball team traveled to Morgantown, West Virginia over the weekend to compete in the Mountaineer Invitational. The Bearcats dropped their two Thursday matches to Delaware State and West Virginia, 2-3 and 1-3, respectively. However, the Bearcats bounced back immediately, defeating Merrimack in three straight sets on Friday. “I’m...
VESTAL, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County unsure whether to keep, sell historic house

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic house in Ithaca is causing much debate. Tompkins County owns the red house on North Tioga Street. Officials say it’s in bad shape, and fixing it would cost nearly $1.2 million. Legislator Mike Lane says many renovations would be needed, including a...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

