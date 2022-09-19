ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Meet the Colorado rancher spending $11 million — and counting — to prevent Jared Polis from winning reelection

By Jesse Paul, Denver Post
 2 days ago
Lessco Brandon!
2d ago

Good Polis doesn't care about anything outside the major cities in Colorado. He does nothing for the middle class and he doesn't care Colorado is the fourth highest taxed state. Or that we are the most expensive non-coastal state. All he cares about is his money and his rich cronies money. Vote Red...

Dan Harper
2d ago

It’s a cause I believe is a good one. What has Hershey Boy done for the Western Slope? Nothing. He’s lining his pockets, pandering to whom ever. The CONSTITUTION is being eroded by the DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST PARTY and we watch.

Bill Solano
2d ago

Let me ask you this Mr. Wells are you really serious about your complaints or is it because of his sexual preferences, and be honest!

