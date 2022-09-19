Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Volleyball notebook: Brewer picks up five wins while Danville wins Brooks Invitational
The Brewer Lady Patriots picked up five wins last week, including a 2-0 win over 3A No. 4 Danville. The Lady Hawks had a disappointing start to the week but finished by winning the 32-team Brooks Invitational. Brewer. The Lady Patriots defeated Danville 2-0 this past Friday. Cheyenne Lucas had...
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 5-10
Union Hill Junior High School, 2221 Union Hill Road, Somerville, 79. Pure Food Town, 552 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 90. Food-4-Less, 4110 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 93. The Kitchen, 4177 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 94. Webb’s Busy Bee, 1901 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 95. Lacey’s Spring...
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel
Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!
Night closures of Snodgrass Bridge over the weekend
The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge will be closed for several hours Friday and potentially Saturday night to replace components of the bridge.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane
UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Man charged after motorcyclist shot in Athens
A man was charged after police say he shot and wounded a motorcycle rider in Athens Saturday.
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
cullmantribune.com
Obituary: John Edwin Carter
Celebration of Life Service for John Edwin Carter, age 87 of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Camp Meadowbrook with James Fields officiating; Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. at Camp Meadowbrook. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
weisradio.com
Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
Boaz Police search for missing teen
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Boaz Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Alabama man charged with kidnapping, beating teens with ax handle
An Alabama man has been charged with kidnapping two 18-year-olds and beating them with an ax handle, a TV station reported. Christopher Clyde Kerby, 47, of Russelleville, Alabama, was arrested last week after a grand jury indictment from last month, WHNT-TV reported. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kerby forced...
thebamabuzz.com
29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Councilman Bill Kling defends vote for wife’s $600 retirement bonus
A Huntsville resident is calling for the resignation of City Councilman Bill Kling. On Aug. 12, Kling proposed and voted for a plan to give retirees of the city of Huntsville bonuses. Kristen Goode wants Kling, who has served on the council for 30 years and was re-elected last month,...
Jason Isbell names an Alabama music venue as his favorite
Orion Amphitheater continues to make waves in the music industry. Recently, the state-of-the-art outdoor venue, which opened in Huntsville this spring, was featured in the September issue of Rolling Stone magazine. Now, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Isbell is giving Orion props. On Sept. 20, a fan on Twitter,...
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
Russellville man charged with kidnapping, attack with ax handle
A Russellville man has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault involving an ax handle, court records show.
