ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 5-10

Union Hill Junior High School, 2221 Union Hill Road, Somerville, 79. Pure Food Town, 552 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 90. Food-4-Less, 4110 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 93. The Kitchen, 4177 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 94. Webb’s Busy Bee, 1901 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 95. Lacey’s Spring...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
New Hope, AL
Local
Alabama Football
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane

UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bulldogs#Smothers
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
cullmantribune.com

Obituary: John Edwin Carter

Celebration of Life Service for John Edwin Carter, age 87 of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Camp Meadowbrook with James Fields officiating; Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. at Camp Meadowbrook. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday

Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thebamabuzz.com

29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Jason Isbell names an Alabama music venue as his favorite

Orion Amphitheater continues to make waves in the music industry. Recently, the state-of-the-art outdoor venue, which opened in Huntsville this spring, was featured in the September issue of Rolling Stone magazine. Now, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Isbell is giving Orion props. On Sept. 20, a fan on Twitter,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy