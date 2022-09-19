Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Volleyball notebook: Brewer picks up five wins while Danville wins Brooks Invitational
The Brewer Lady Patriots picked up five wins last week, including a 2-0 win over 3A No. 4 Danville. The Lady Hawks had a disappointing start to the week but finished by winning the 32-team Brooks Invitational. Brewer. The Lady Patriots defeated Danville 2-0 this past Friday. Cheyenne Lucas had...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle sweeps Cullman in volleyball and recognizes 2012 State Champs
HARTSELLE – It was a special night at Hartselle High School for the volleyball program. It started with a Lady Tigers sweep of the Cullman program. Hartselle defeated the Lady Bearcats’ varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. It finished with the recognition of the 2012 Lady Tigers state championship team.
thearabtribune.com
BMHS grad promoted to head coaching position
College golf: Brindlee Mountain grad promoted to head golf coach at Missouri Valley College. James King, a 2016 graduate of Brindlee Mountain High School, has been promoted to head coac…
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Jr. High girls’ cross country wins Fairview Invitational
FAIRVIEW – The Hartselle Jr. High girls’ cross country team won the Fairview Invitational last Saturday. Grace Goldman won the girls’ race with a time of 13:06, while teammate Kaylee Thigpen finished 7th with a time of 15:00. The girls’ team includes Katelyn Lawrence, Emily Davis, Lily...
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane
UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
These North Alabama students are National Merit Semifinalists
More than 70 students across North Alabama were selected as National Merit Semifinalists — staking their claim as some of the top students in the entire state.
cullmantribune.com
Obituary: John Edwin Carter
Celebration of Life Service for John Edwin Carter, age 87 of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Camp Meadowbrook with James Fields officiating; Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. at Camp Meadowbrook. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 5-10
Union Hill Junior High School, 2221 Union Hill Road, Somerville, 79. Pure Food Town, 552 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 90. Food-4-Less, 4110 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 93. The Kitchen, 4177 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 94. Webb’s Busy Bee, 1901 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 95. Lacey’s Spring...
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
New manufacturing program at Hartselle and Limestone schools
Hartselle High senior Justin Patrick knows how to engrave logos into sheets of metal by using a plasma cutter, and Clements High junior Alex Moss can operate a skill boss robot to assemble toy cars.
Jazz in the Park kicks off after first concert was canceled
After the first concert series was canceled due to weather, Jazz in the Park kicked off on it's second weekend.
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
Woman dies in wreck in Colbert County
A motorcycle crash killed one person in Colbert County on Friday.
WAFF
Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16. According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
