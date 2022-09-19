ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle sweeps Cullman in volleyball and recognizes 2012 State Champs

HARTSELLE – It was a special night at Hartselle High School for the volleyball program. It started with a Lady Tigers sweep of the Cullman program. Hartselle defeated the Lady Bearcats’ varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. It finished with the recognition of the 2012 Lady Tigers state championship team.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Jr. High girls’ cross country wins Fairview Invitational

FAIRVIEW – The Hartselle Jr. High girls’ cross country team won the Fairview Invitational last Saturday. Grace Goldman won the girls’ race with a time of 13:06, while teammate Kaylee Thigpen finished 7th with a time of 15:00. The girls’ team includes Katelyn Lawrence, Emily Davis, Lily...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane

UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Obituary: John Edwin Carter

Celebration of Life Service for John Edwin Carter, age 87 of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Camp Meadowbrook with James Fields officiating; Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. at Camp Meadowbrook. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 5-10

Union Hill Junior High School, 2221 Union Hill Road, Somerville, 79. Pure Food Town, 552 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 90. Food-4-Less, 4110 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 93. The Kitchen, 4177 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 94. Webb’s Busy Bee, 1901 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 95. Lacey’s Spring...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Education
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
WAFF

Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16. According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL

