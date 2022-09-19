Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Volleyball notebook: Brewer picks up five wins while Danville wins Brooks Invitational
The Brewer Lady Patriots picked up five wins last week, including a 2-0 win over 3A No. 4 Danville. The Lady Hawks had a disappointing start to the week but finished by winning the 32-team Brooks Invitational. Brewer. The Lady Patriots defeated Danville 2-0 this past Friday. Cheyenne Lucas had...
Hartselle Enquirer
Priceville improves to 5-0 with a shutout at New Hope
NEW HOPE — Priceville shook off a slow start in the 40-0 region win on the road at New Hope this past Friday. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Mason Cartee scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter. Xander Gaines added a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead at halftime.
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 5-10
Union Hill Junior High School, 2221 Union Hill Road, Somerville, 79. Pure Food Town, 552 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 90. Food-4-Less, 4110 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 93. The Kitchen, 4177 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 94. Webb’s Busy Bee, 1901 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 95. Lacey’s Spring...
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane
UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel
Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Thousands of Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Man charged after motorcyclist shot in Athens
A man was charged after police say he shot and wounded a motorcycle rider in Athens Saturday.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police identify body found near boat ramp
Decatur Police say they have identified the body of a man found Sept. 13 by the Osprey Point Boat Ramp. While his name is not being made public by police at this time, the department said he was from out of state and his family has been notified. The investigation...
Woman dies in wreck in Colbert County
A motorcycle crash killed one person in Colbert County on Friday.
Man charged with manslaughter after Colbert County shooting
A Muscle Shoals man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a fatal shooting late Sunday night.
thebamabuzz.com
29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
WAAY-TV
One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting
One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
