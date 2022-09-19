ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom

A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack

A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
BUSHNELL, FL
leesburg-news.com

Trespassed Umatilla man accused of punching hospital employee

A 52-year-old Umatilla man with a violent history was arrested after he allegedly punched a UF Health-Leesburg Hospital employee over being trespassed from the hospital Saturday night. Jason Dean Smith was charged with simple battery (five prior convictions) after the incident, which happened around 10 p.m. behind the UF Health...
UMATILLA, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon man accused of attacking woman during argument over lawnmower

A 28-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a woman during an argument over a lawnmower. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Gabriel Baez Gist who advised that he had gotten into an altercation with the female victim.
DUNNELLON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Wildwood, FL
Wildwood, FL
Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Woman who drank at town square won’t be prosecuted in alleged altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages won’t be prosecuted in an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Sept. 2 with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Feud#Chinese Food#Take Out#Father And Daughter#The Peppertree Apartments
villages-news.com

Woman retrieves gun from nightstand and fires at alleged attacker

A woman retrieved a gun from a nightstand and fired at an alleged attacker during an altercation in Oxford. The woman said that she had been attacked by 54-year-old Gene Edward Wine who struck her in the face “multiple times” and picked her up and slammed her to the ground, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she scratched, pushed and hit him to try to get him off of her. Wine left the room and when she believed he was re-entering the room, she “grabbed her firearm and discharged one round” in his direction. The “point of impact” was in a dresser and Wine was not struck by the bullet.
OXFORD, FL
cbs12.com

2 car burglaries in Marion County, police need your help

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Marion County Police Department needs your help in identifying two car burglars. Police say that on August 29, someone shattered the front passenger window of a woman's vehicle parked at the Greenway Trailhead on SE Baseline Road. Her purse, driver’s license, credit and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Mad About Electricity Use Gunned Down Ex-Wife and Her Son, Cops Say

A Florida man is accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her adult son in front of two young kids after becoming enraged about the lights being left on in the house. “This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said of the Sunday shooting in DeLand, according to WESH 2. Michael Williams, 47, was arrested at the scene for allegedly shooting his ex-wife Marsha Williams and her son, 28-year-old Robert Adams, who was visiting with his young children. Henderson said the shooting came after Williams tried to block the pair from using electricity because “he felt that they were leaving the lights on in the house.” Following a confrontation, Williams phoned 911 to report that he’d shot the two, claiming they had been “attacking” him, Henderson said. But according to police, there was no evidence to back up his claim of self-defense. Adams’ children, aged 6 and 6, are thought to have witnessed the killings; they were found in another room when police recovered the victims’ bodies.Read it at WESH 2
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
click orlando

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
PINE HILLS, FL
villages-news.com

Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble

A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
WILDWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy