Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom
A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack
A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
leesburg-news.com
Trespassed Umatilla man accused of punching hospital employee
A 52-year-old Umatilla man with a violent history was arrested after he allegedly punched a UF Health-Leesburg Hospital employee over being trespassed from the hospital Saturday night. Jason Dean Smith was charged with simple battery (five prior convictions) after the incident, which happened around 10 p.m. behind the UF Health...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon man accused of attacking woman during argument over lawnmower
A 28-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a woman during an argument over a lawnmower. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Gabriel Baez Gist who advised that he had gotten into an altercation with the female victim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged with boating DUI after breaking up with girlfriend
The owner of the private dock called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Saturday to report that 29-year-old Justin Charles Watson had damaged his dock located on Redbud Road at the river. When a FWC officer arrived on the scene, he made contact with the dock owner and...
villages-news.com
Woman who drank at town square won’t be prosecuted in alleged altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages won’t be prosecuted in an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Sept. 2 with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
WCJB
Man in Marion County stole nearly $700 from a woman after he gave her a car ride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies Daniel Westbrook, 35, gave a woman a car ride to her friend’s house. Before she could get out of his car, deputies say Westbrook shoved her head into the window and stole nearly $700 from her purse. She said Westbrook then drove...
ocala-news.com
Second man charged with murder in fatal shooting during robbery attempt at Greenway Trailhead
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has arrested a second man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred during a failed robbery attempt on Monday, September 12 at the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. On September 12, at approximately 4:30 p.m., MCSO received a call regarding a man at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Woman retrieves gun from nightstand and fires at alleged attacker
A woman retrieved a gun from a nightstand and fired at an alleged attacker during an altercation in Oxford. The woman said that she had been attacked by 54-year-old Gene Edward Wine who struck her in the face “multiple times” and picked her up and slammed her to the ground, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she scratched, pushed and hit him to try to get him off of her. Wine left the room and when she believed he was re-entering the room, she “grabbed her firearm and discharged one round” in his direction. The “point of impact” was in a dresser and Wine was not struck by the bullet.
cbs12.com
2 car burglaries in Marion County, police need your help
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Marion County Police Department needs your help in identifying two car burglars. Police say that on August 29, someone shattered the front passenger window of a woman's vehicle parked at the Greenway Trailhead on SE Baseline Road. Her purse, driver’s license, credit and...
Teacher arrested after slapping student in the back of the head, deputies say
A teacher in Pasco County is accused of slapping a student in the back of the head on Friday, according to an affidavit.
Florida Man Mad About Electricity Use Gunned Down Ex-Wife and Her Son, Cops Say
A Florida man is accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her adult son in front of two young kids after becoming enraged about the lights being left on in the house. “This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said of the Sunday shooting in DeLand, according to WESH 2. Michael Williams, 47, was arrested at the scene for allegedly shooting his ex-wife Marsha Williams and her son, 28-year-old Robert Adams, who was visiting with his young children. Henderson said the shooting came after Williams tried to block the pair from using electricity because “he felt that they were leaving the lights on in the house.” Following a confrontation, Williams phoned 911 to report that he’d shot the two, claiming they had been “attacking” him, Henderson said. But according to police, there was no evidence to back up his claim of self-defense. Adams’ children, aged 6 and 6, are thought to have witnessed the killings; they were found in another room when police recovered the victims’ bodies.Read it at WESH 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elementary school principal arrested after neighborhood dispute takes plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former elementary school principal arrested last October on aggravated assault charges entered a plea deal in Orange County court. According to court records, Kimrey Sheehan will serve 18 months of probation in a plea deal with prosecutors on Sept. 8. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
Orlando police respond to bomb threat at AdventHealth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officers responded to AdventHealth hospital in Orlando Tuesday night after police dispatchers received a bomb threat around 9 p.m. Orlando police said hospital staff and officers with K-9 units searched the hospital but did not find anything related to the threatening phone call. The incident has...
click orlando
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
villages-news.com
Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble
A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of shooting, killing ex-wife, her son over argument about electricity
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother and her adult son were shot and killed over an argument with a suspect about electricity Sunday night, the Volusia Sheriff's Office told reporters Monday during a news conference. Shortly before 8 p.m., authorities said the suspect, identified as Michael Williams, 47, called 911...
WESH
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County crash resulted in tragedy on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane. Officials say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east on County Road 44 while a 2007 Cadillac was traveling westbound on County Road 44.
click orlando
Man dies in crash with school bus in Ocala during possible medical episode, police say
OCALA, Fla. – A man driving an SUV died Wednesday morning after possibly experiencing a medical episode and crashing into the side of a school bus carrying high school students in Ocala, police said. The wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of SE 36th Ave. and SE...
Comments / 13