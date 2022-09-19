ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man who was apparently caught on video slugging a flight attendant in the back of the head during an American Airlines flight was arrested after the plane landed in Los Angeles. Authorities charged Alexander Tung Cuu Le on Thursday with interfering with a flight crew. Le, of Westminster, California, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The incident happened Wednesday on a flight from San Jose del Cabo in Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport. Video posted by another passenger showed a man running up behind a male flight attendant and punching him as the crew member walked in the other direction. According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, shortly after takeoff Le grabbed another flight attendant by the shoulders and asked for coffee. He was told to wait.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

3 suspects arrested in $5 million California jewelry heist

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Three suspects were arrested this week in connection with a brazen smash-and-grab robbery where $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a high-end Beverly Hills store earlier this year, police said. Up to six robbers wielding sledgehammers smashed display cases and stole precious...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SFGate

Canal+ Wins Court Case Against TF1 in Carriage Fees Dispute

Canal+ Group, the Vivendi-owned French TV group, has won its court case against TF1 after being sued by latter following a dispute over carriage fees. The ruling was issued on Sept. 22 by the business court of Paris. Chaired by Maxime Saada (pictured), Canal+ was previously distributing TF1 and its...
ECONOMY
SFGate

San Francisco police get real-time access to private cameras

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday for a trial run allowing police to monitor in real time private surveillance cameras in certain circumstances, despite strong objections from civil liberties groups alarmed by the potential impact to privacy. San Francisco, like many places across the country,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Release Photo Of Suspect In Home Burglary

PALO ALTO (BCN) Palo Alto police on Tuesday released a photo of a suspect involved in a home burglary over the weekend and investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying him. The burglary was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue, where a...
PALO ALTO, CA
