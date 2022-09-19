Read full article on original website
The Daily 09-21-22 New video shows moment Sherri Papini knew she'd been caught
Sherri Papini, the most infamous fake kidnap victim in recent memory, was sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier this week. An astonishing — and at times infuriating — video of Papini’s interrogation by California detectives was released Tuesday, showing the moment she learned her kidnapping hoax had been found out.
Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man who was apparently caught on video slugging a flight attendant in the back of the head during an American Airlines flight was arrested after the plane landed in Los Angeles. Authorities charged Alexander Tung Cuu Le on Thursday with interfering with a flight crew. Le, of Westminster, California, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The incident happened Wednesday on a flight from San Jose del Cabo in Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport. Video posted by another passenger showed a man running up behind a male flight attendant and punching him as the crew member walked in the other direction. According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, shortly after takeoff Le grabbed another flight attendant by the shoulders and asked for coffee. He was told to wait.
3 suspects arrested in $5 million California jewelry heist
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Three suspects were arrested this week in connection with a brazen smash-and-grab robbery where $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a high-end Beverly Hills store earlier this year, police said. Up to six robbers wielding sledgehammers smashed display cases and stole precious...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Canal+ Wins Court Case Against TF1 in Carriage Fees Dispute
Canal+ Group, the Vivendi-owned French TV group, has won its court case against TF1 after being sued by latter following a dispute over carriage fees. The ruling was issued on Sept. 22 by the business court of Paris. Chaired by Maxime Saada (pictured), Canal+ was previously distributing TF1 and its...
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
San Francisco police get real-time access to private cameras
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday for a trial run allowing police to monitor in real time private surveillance cameras in certain circumstances, despite strong objections from civil liberties groups alarmed by the potential impact to privacy. San Francisco, like many places across the country,...
Police Release Photo Of Suspect In Home Burglary
PALO ALTO (BCN) Palo Alto police on Tuesday released a photo of a suspect involved in a home burglary over the weekend and investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying him. The burglary was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue, where a...
Detectives arrest driver allegedly hauling 99 pounds of Marijuana to U.S. East Coast
Police have arrested a driver in Orange County who allegedly had about 99 pounds of marijuana en route to two U.S. East Coast states. Milaka Deshe Patterson, 30, was arrested for possession of marijuana, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and jail records. Orange County Sheriff's detectives...
